SPORTS AUGUST 31, 2017

Hurricane Harvey and the major flooding in Houston has been a focal point in the news for the past week. With the amount of people stranded and needing aid, Iowa Wesleyan University and Mount Pleasant Community High School have teamed up to help gather donations to send to those in need. For tomorrow night’s Mount Pleasant Panthers football game and next Saturday’s (September 9) Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers football game, the schools will offer free admission with the donation of a pair of new or gently used shoes. After both football games, donations will be sent to Coach Kelvin Sampson at the University of Houston, who will then send the items to organizations to be distributed. If you would like more information, or have other items you would like to be added to the donations, contact Derek Zander at 319.385.6349. The Mt. Pleasant vs Mediapolis Junior Varsity game will kickoff at 5 pm, followed by the varsity at 7:30 pm tomorrow night. Iowa Wesleyan University will kickoff their season at 12 noon on September 9.

Iowa Wesleyan opens the 2017 football season on the road this Saturday night when they travel to Cornell in Mt. Vernon, Iowa to play football against the Rams who have compiled a solid 17-10 record in Midwest Conference play over the past four seasons under head coach and Iowa Wesleyan graduate Vince Brautigan who is in his 8th season. The Rams have 32 returning lettermen, highlighted by 13 total starters on both sides of the ball. Cornell defeated the Tigers 51-21 at Evans Field last fall.

Lomont Moulding is providing the pre-game meal for the MPHS football team tonight, the Panthers thank the community for your support.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 9/1/17

3A District 5

Mediapolis at Mount Pleasant (fans admitted free if they donate new or gently used shoes to send to Texas flood victims)

Central Lee at Fort Madison (both teams 1-0)

Chariton at Keokuk (both teams looking for 1st win)

Fairfield at Knoxville

Oskaloosa at Grinnell

Regina, Iowa City at Solon

Washington at Mid-Prairie (big rival game for the Demons)

West Branch at West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville

1A District 4

Highland, Riverside at West Liberty

Louisa-Muscatine at Tipton

New London at Van Buren Community

Sigourney-Keota at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Winfield-Mt. Union at Wapello (both teams looking for 1st win)

“A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

Davis County, Bloomfield at Pekin

EIGHT MAN District 5

H-L-V, Victor at Lone Tree

Tri-County, Thornburg at WACO (both teams 0-2, Waco won last year 74-12)

4A District 8

Davenport, North at Burlington