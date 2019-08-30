Sports, August 30th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

It’s game day for the Mount Pleasant Panther football team and KILJ will have coverage of the season opener as the Panthers seek their first playoff bid in nine years.

Mount Pleasant will dance with the #10 Clippers from Clear Creek-Amana this evening.

The Clippers are coming off an 8-2 season and feature one of the state’s premier talents in junior defensive end T.J. Bollers.

We’ll take the air this evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant JV Panthers kicked off the 2019 football season against the Clear Creek Amana Clippers Thursday night.

The Panthers opened the scoring early in the first quarter after capitalizing on CCA turnover (Moothart run, two point conversion failed).

CCA rallied to level the score prior to the halftime break.

In the second half the Clippers opened up a lead scoring twice in the third, with Mount Pleasant unable to find a way back.

Offensive Stats:

163 yards total offense, 122 rushing, 41 passing

Mitchell Moothart – 39 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD

Isaiah Albright– 84 yards on 7 carries

Carson Coleman – 41 yards passing

Defensive Stats:

Grifen Molle – 8.5 tackles, 1 INT

Brady Hall – 4 tackles

Sawyer Carrasco – 4 tackles 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery

Linc Henriksen – 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

The JV Panthers fall to 0-1 on the year. They will play at Pella next Thursday night.

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team dropped two matches yesterday at Ottumwa.

Mount Pleasant opened with a loss to 5A #13 Ottumwa.

The Panthers fell 25-12, 25-16 in their opening match with the Bulldogs.

Mount Pleasant then locked horns with Davis County and won 26-24 to open the match then stumbled in the final two matches 25-19 and 15-13.

Davis County played Ottumwa to finish out the night giving the Bulldogs everything they could handle and then some — although Ottumwa did pull out the three-set victory; 25-22, 11-25, 16-14.

The Mount Pleasant JV volleyball was also in action at Ottumwa:

Mount Pleasant 21 – Ottumwa 18

Mount Pleasant 21 – Ottumwa 19

Mount Pleasant 15 – Davis County 21

Mount Pleasant 7 – Davis County 21

Mount Pleasant volleyball will take part in a large tournament this weekend at Grinnell, competing with the likes of Carlisle, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center – Grimes, East Marshall, Grinnell, Iowa Valley Community, Lynnville-Sully, Norwalk, South Tama, Washington and West Liberty.

The Winfield-Mount Union volleyball team was also in action last night, battling against Keokuk and Van Buren.

W-MU defeated Keokuk 21-6, 21-12 and dropped to Van Buren 21-6 and 21-16.

Jenna Buffington led the Wolves with 10 kills, while Jami Wilkerson had eight digs.

Winfield-Mount Union is now 1-1 on the year, they’ll be at the West Branch tournament this weekend.

Iowa Wesleyan Announces Press Conference:

Iowa Wesleyan Athletics is hosting a Press Conference to introduce the new head wrestling coach, Coach Powell.

This event will be held in the Iowa Wesleyan University Social Hall in the Howe Student Activity Center on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11am.

All media, staff, faculty, students, and members of the community are invited to attend.

Please direct all questions to Meg Richtman, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, or Courtney Carl, Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications.