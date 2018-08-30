SPORTS AUGUST 30, 2018

SPORTING EVENTS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK FOR MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

THURSDAY:  MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball hosts Fairfield

MPHS JV football hosts Pella

 

FRIDAY:  MPHS freshman and varsity football at Pella 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm

 

SATURAY:  MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.

MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.

 

HERE IS THIS WEEKS TWO ROSTER FOR THE MT. PLEASANT PANTHER FOOTBALL TEAM AS THEY TRAVEL TO PELLA TO PLAY THE #4 DUTCH.

 

Mt. Pleasant Panther Football 2018
Week 2- Pella
Offense
Position Starter Back-up
QB Zach Beason Brody Bender
HB Levi Puig Logan Bass
TB Tucker Johnson Kyle Samples
WR Chase Lamm Chase Williamson
WR Rylan Seberg Tate Shull
SLOT Tate Shull Jacob Stukerjurgen
TE Jayden Davis James DeMeyer
C Brett Baccam Cooper Pullis
RG Drake Fox Riley McQuggin
LG Cooper Pullis Drake Smith
RT Garrett Maddy Tristian Scovel
LT Henry Lutovsky Tristian Scovel
Place Kicker David Blancas
Defense
Position Starter Back-up
DE Tristian Scovel Zach Beason
LT Cooper Pullis Drake Fox
RT Garrett Maddy Drake Smith
DE Logan Bass Brennan Bender
Sam Levi Puig Kale Schuff
Mike James DeMeyer Klayton Kleinkopf
Will Jayden Davis Bryce Anderson
Rt Safety Jacob Stukerjurgen Chase Williamson
Lt Safety Tucker Johnson Brody Bender
LC Chase Lamm Quenton Sims
RC Tate Shull Rylan Seberg
Punter Chase Lamm Bryce Anderson
Snapper Zach Beason James DeMeyer

 

 

 

 

Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night

Mount Pleasant at Pella

Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana

Keokuk at Burlington

Solon at West Liberty

Washington at Oskaloosa

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin

West Branch at Wapello

Highland at Alburnett

English Valleys at WACO

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor

New London at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union

 

College football on Saturday:

Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM

Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)

  1. Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)