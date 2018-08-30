SPORTS AUGUST 30, 2018

SPORTS AUGUST 30, 2018Written by John Kuhens on August 30, 2018
SPORTING EVENTS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK FOR MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
THURSDAY: MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball hosts Fairfield
MPHS JV football hosts Pella
FRIDAY: MPHS freshman and varsity football at Pella 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm
SATURAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.
MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.
HERE IS THIS WEEKS TWO ROSTER FOR THE MT. PLEASANT PANTHER FOOTBALL TEAM AS THEY TRAVEL TO PELLA TO PLAY THE #4 DUTCH.
|Mt. Pleasant Panther Football 2018
|Week 2- Pella
|Offense
|Position
|Starter
|Back-up
|QB
|Zach Beason
|Brody Bender
|HB
|Levi Puig
|Logan Bass
|TB
|Tucker Johnson
|Kyle Samples
|WR
|Chase Lamm
|Chase Williamson
|WR
|Rylan Seberg
|Tate Shull
|SLOT
|Tate Shull
|Jacob Stukerjurgen
|TE
|Jayden Davis
|James DeMeyer
|C
|Brett Baccam
|Cooper Pullis
|RG
|Drake Fox
|Riley McQuggin
|LG
|Cooper Pullis
|Drake Smith
|RT
|Garrett Maddy
|Tristian Scovel
|LT
|Henry Lutovsky
|Tristian Scovel
|Place Kicker
|David Blancas
|Defense
|Position
|Starter
|Back-up
|DE
|Tristian Scovel
|Zach Beason
|LT
|Cooper Pullis
|Drake Fox
|RT
|Garrett Maddy
|Drake Smith
|DE
|Logan Bass
|Brennan Bender
|Sam
|Levi Puig
|Kale Schuff
|Mike
|James DeMeyer
|Klayton Kleinkopf
|Will
|Jayden Davis
|Bryce Anderson
|Rt Safety
|Jacob Stukerjurgen
|Chase Williamson
|Lt Safety
|Tucker Johnson
|Brody Bender
|LC
|Chase Lamm
|Quenton Sims
|RC
|Tate Shull
|Rylan Seberg
|Punter
|Chase Lamm
|Bryce Anderson
|Snapper
|Zach Beason
|James DeMeyer
Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night
Mount Pleasant at Pella
Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana
Keokuk at Burlington
Solon at West Liberty
Washington at Oskaloosa
West Burlington at Fort Madison
Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin
West Branch at Wapello
Highland at Alburnett
English Valleys at WACO
Iowa Valley at Lone Tree
Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor
New London at Moravia
Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union
College football on Saturday:
Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM
Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)
- Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)