SPORTS AUGUST 30, 2018

SPORTING EVENTS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK FOR MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

THURSDAY: MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball hosts Fairfield

MPHS JV football hosts Pella

FRIDAY: MPHS freshman and varsity football at Pella 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm

SATURAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.

MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.

HERE IS THIS WEEKS TWO ROSTER FOR THE MT. PLEASANT PANTHER FOOTBALL TEAM AS THEY TRAVEL TO PELLA TO PLAY THE #4 DUTCH.

Mt. Pleasant Panther Football 2018 Week 2- Pella Offense Position Starter Back-up QB Zach Beason Brody Bender HB Levi Puig Logan Bass TB Tucker Johnson Kyle Samples WR Chase Lamm Chase Williamson WR Rylan Seberg Tate Shull SLOT Tate Shull Jacob Stukerjurgen TE Jayden Davis James DeMeyer C Brett Baccam Cooper Pullis RG Drake Fox Riley McQuggin LG Cooper Pullis Drake Smith RT Garrett Maddy Tristian Scovel LT Henry Lutovsky Tristian Scovel Place Kicker David Blancas Defense Position Starter Back-up DE Tristian Scovel Zach Beason LT Cooper Pullis Drake Fox RT Garrett Maddy Drake Smith DE Logan Bass Brennan Bender Sam Levi Puig Kale Schuff Mike James DeMeyer Klayton Kleinkopf Will Jayden Davis Bryce Anderson Rt Safety Jacob Stukerjurgen Chase Williamson Lt Safety Tucker Johnson Brody Bender LC Chase Lamm Quenton Sims RC Tate Shull Rylan Seberg Punter Chase Lamm Bryce Anderson Snapper Zach Beason James DeMeyer

Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night

Mount Pleasant at Pella

Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana

Keokuk at Burlington

Solon at West Liberty

Washington at Oskaloosa

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin

West Branch at Wapello

Highland at Alburnett

English Valleys at WACO

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor

New London at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union

College football on Saturday:

Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM

Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)