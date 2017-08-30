SPORTS AUGUST 30, 2017

The MPHS cross country teams ran in the Williamsburg Invitational last evening. The host school Williamsburg won the girl’s division with 57 points, Mt. Pleasant was 2nd with 60 points, Benton Community was 3rd with 75. Best individual finish for M.P. was Abby Ryon who finished 2nd in 20:15, the winning time was 19:44 by Central City’s Emily Staal. Other Panther placers: Taylor Murray was 5th in 21:06, Kelsey Notestein, 15th in 22:45, Kendall Dascher 17th in 23:22 and Crisitina Carthey 21st in 23:44.

In the Boy’s division Oskaloosa won the team title with 55 points, Williamsburg was 2nd 65, Benton Community 3rd with 67 and Mt. Pleasant finished 4th with 83 points. Panther Cody Mertens ranked 10th in the state won the individual title running 16:48, Kyle Vanderham was 4th in 17:24. Dalton Moyle ran 15th, Cade Warner 31st and Drake Snavely 32nd.

The MP middle school cross country teams competed at Williamsburg last night. The boys were 3rd, led by a 9th place finish from Owen Vansickel over the 1 1/2 mile course. The top finishers were Roman Lopreato (12th), Nathan McWilliams (13th), Jacob Erwin (23rd), and Garett Gray( 24th). The girls placed 4th overall paced by Audrey Lord with an 8th place finish. The top runners were Monroe Swain(15th), Abby Blint(16th), Jenna Gilmore(18th), and Andrea Lopreato(23rd). The next meet is September 7th hosted by Fairfield at Waterworks Park.

Mt. Pleasant fell to Ft. Madison in Southeast Conference volleyball action, the Bloodhounds won the varsity action 25-16, 25-9, 25-16. MP is now 0-1 in the conference and will go to Fairfield to play tomorrow night. Overall the Panther varsity is 3-3. Ft. Madison won the freshman match two games to none.

Area volleyball scores: #2 Holy Trinity Catholic swept West Burlington 25-19, 25-12, 25-16. Davenport Assumption over swept Burlington 3-0, Fairfield won in 3 games over Keokuk 3-0.

Iowa Wesleyan opens the 2017 football season on the road this Saturday night when they travel to Cornell in Mt. Vernon, Iowa to play football against the Rams who have compiled a solid 17-10 record in Midwest Conference play over the past four seasons under head coach and Iowa Wesleyan graduate Vince Brautigam who is in his 8th season. The Rams have 32 returning lettermen, highlighted by 13 total starters on both sides of the ball. Cornell defeated the Tigers 51-21 at Evans Field last fall.