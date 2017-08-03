SPORTS AUGUST 3, 2017

KILJ sports will open up the 2017 high school football season on August 17th when the battle of the Warriors takes place with the Waco Warriors hosting the HLV-Victor Warriors. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 pm. The two teams met last year in a week zero matchup and HLV won 28-13, in a game that was Waco’s first 8 man football game of modern times.

WMU football will not be playing Danville in week 4 of the season on September 15. Danville has cancelled their football season. WMU has found a replacement game and will be playing Columbus Community on August 18th at Columbus Junction at 7:00 p.m. This game will count towards our season won-loss record, it is not a scrimmage. So mark your calendars for August 18th at Columbus to support the Wolves!

Iowa’s 15-day annual pheasant population survey began on Aug. 1st, and after a mild winter and early spring, wildlife experts are cautiously optimistic about what they hope to find. “Our weather this year is nearly identical to what we saw in 2015,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources who coordinates and collects the data from the 208, 30-mile survey routes. “Our spring weather model is pointing toward a status quo population, but in 2015, with nearly identical data, the statewide pheasant counts increased by 40 percent. The wet spring suggests counts similar to last year, but we’re optimistic that if the population responds like 2015, it will likely mark our highest statewide pheasant count since 2006. “Either way hunters should have a great fall,” he said. The survey also collects data on cottontail rabbits, jack rabbits, quail and Hungarian partridge. Data is collected from the same routes each year. The information will be available online at www.iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey by middle September.

Start a new family tradition this summer – go fishing for catfish. Bring along two coolers with ice, one to keep your bait firm and fresh and another to keep your catch cold and preserve that great taste. “Catfish are more active in hot weather,” explained Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Fisheries Bureau. They are biting in every stream of any size, in all lakes and many farm ponds. Catfish have a great sense of smell and taste. Try prepared dip baits, chicken livers, minnows or chubs, green sunfish, bluegill, crawdads, frogs, night crawlers or dead, but fresh, gizzard shad.

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form. Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to http://youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations/online-football-registrations/.Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com.