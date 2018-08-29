SPORTS AUGUST 29, 2018

MPHS volleyball played at Fort Madison last night, the Panther varsity lost in 3 sets, team leaders: Saddie Carrasco with 6 kills, Lyndi Vantiger with 7 digs Avery Sutter with 7 blocks 5 solo 2 assisted

MPHS JV Lost in 2 sets to Ft. Madison 13-25, 13-25

History will not be on the side on the Northern Iowa Panthers when they open the season on the road. The Panthers visit always tough Montana on Saturday night.

UNI coach Mark Farley says there are always a lot of question marks in a season opener.

He expects a highly charged atmosphere with the return of legendary Montana coach Bobby Hauck. In his first stint Hauck led the Grizzlies to seven straight playoff appearances.

Farley says they are not focused on trying to earn their first win at Montana.

Farley says the Panthers will need to handle the atmosphere to get the win.

Long time baseball coach Dennis Olejniczak has announced his retirement at Decorah High School. He has coached baseball 55 years at Decorah and one at Janesville. He coached 11 state tournament teams (all at Decorah). Won 3 state titles in 1970, 90 and 91 & a career record of 1,417 wins -560 losses.

SPORTING EVENTS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK FOR MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

THURSDAY: MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball hosts Fairfield

MPHS JV football hosts Pella

FRIDAY: MPHS freshman and varsity football at Pella 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm

SATURAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.

MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.

Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night

Mount Pleasant at Pella

Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana

Keokuk at Burlington

Solon at West Liberty

Washington at Oskaloosa

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin

West Branch at Wapello

Highland at Alburnett

English Valleys at WACO

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor

New London at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union

College football on Saturday:

Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM

Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)

Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)

With Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson suspended the Iowa Hawkeyes will depend upon two inexperienced offensive tackles in the season opener against Northern Illinois. Redshirt freshman Mark Kallenberger gets his first start at left tackle and former walk-on Dalton Ferguson will be at right tackle after earning a scholarship as a fifth year senior.

They must contend with one of the nation’s best edge rushers. NIU junior Sutton Smith finished third in the nations in sacks a year ago and led the country in tackles for loss.

As he enters his 20th season Ferentz is a win away from surpassing Hayden Fry as the Hawkeyes’ all time leader in wins.

It will be the first action for three new starting linebackers.

Ferentz says several true freshmen are in the two-deep and will see the field in the opener. KILJ-FM 105.5 will carry the game live beginning at 12:30 pm for the 2:30 kickoff.

Iowa State thrived a year ago by limiting mistakes and coach Matt Campbell says that will be a key to the upcoming season. The Cyclones have lofty expectations heading into Saturday night’s opener against South Dakota State.

Campbell says the formula for success is no different this season.

Coach says the Cyclones need a great week of preparation against a South Dakota State team that comes in ranked third in FCS after getting to the semifinal round of the national playoffs a year ago.

Campbell says every team is different and how this one handles adversity will help determine how successful this season is.

True freshman Mike Rose will see time at middle linebacker in the opener. The native of Brecksville, Ohio is one of three players competing to take over the spot vacated by Joel Lanning. KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game live Saturday beginning at 5 pm with kickoff at 7 pm