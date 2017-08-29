SPORTS AUGUST 29, 2017

Mt. Pleasant High School and the National Guard will be hosting a Heroes Night at the Mt. Pleasant vs Oskaloosa football game on Friday, September 15th at the Maple Leaf Athletic Complext on Evans Field! Units of the Iowa Army National Guard will have military vehicles on display during the game. This game is to honor all community members that have or are currently serving in the armed forces. When arriving at the field there will be a hospitality tent for these members to enjoy and reminisce. Units of the Iowa Army National Guard will have military vehicles on display during the game. These heroes will also have the opportunity to be on the field or sidelines during warm ups to interact with the players and coaches. The festivities will conclude when the heroes line up for the National Anthem as the Panthers take the field in preparation for the game. To take part in this, you are asked to be at the five-yard line by 7:15 p.m. Following the pre-game ceremonies there will be limited reserved seating for all heroes to enjoy the game. Any questions about the event can be emailed to Sergeant First Class Jason Wesely atjason.r.wesely.mil@mail.mil or call 319-430-3233.

On the sports scene today, the Mt. Pleasant Panther volleyball team is hosting Ft. Madison in Southeast Conference action in Panther Gym. Mt. Pleasant is 3-2 on the season after opening their season last Thursday with a loss at Ottumwa and then went 3-1 at the Osceola Clarke tournament Saturday. The JV and freshman teams will play at 5:45 pm, followed by the varsity action.

The MPHS girls and boys cross country teams open their season at Williamsburg. The Middle School teams will run at 4:30, then the JV teams will run followed by the varsity. Other teams running besides Mt. Pleasant and Williamsburg are: Brooklyn BGM, Belle Plaine, Benton Community, Clear Creek Amana, Lynnville-Sully, Mid Prairie, Oskaloosa, Springville and Vinton-Shellsburg.

State Conservation officer Dan Henderson wants to remind you that two hunter education classes are coming up in the near future. There is one in Henry County on September 16th at the Oakland Mills Nature Center. Stop at Big Creek Outdoors, Henry County Conservation of Henry County Recorder’s office to get a booklet and fill out some information before the class date. Jefferson County has a one day hunter education class also, theirs will be held at the S.E Iowa Skeet Club on October 7th. Get your booklet at the recorder’s office. Both classes run 8 am till 5 pm, students should bring a sack lunch and dress for being outdoors for part of the instruction.

The starting quarterback has been named for the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday opening game against Wyoming. Sophomore Nathan Stanley will take the first snap from center when the Hawkeyes open the season.The sophomore from Menomonie, Wis., won the job in a camp battle over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers. KILJ-FM 105.5 will bring you the Hwakeye game live beginning at 9 am, kickoff is at 11 am.

KILJ-AM 1130 will bring you the Iowa State vs UNI football battle from Ames Saturday night beginning at 5 pm with the pregame and kickoff at 7 pm. Iowa State played its best football of 2016 at the end of the season and hopes to carry that momentum into Saturday night’s opener against Northern Iowa. The Cyclones were 3-9 a year ago and one of those losses was to UNI in the opener. Coach Matt Campbell feels his team will be better prepared this time. Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says the Panthers will have to play much better Saturday night if they want to make it two wins in a row over Iowa State. The Panthers spoiled Matt Campbell’s debut as Cyclone coach with a 25-20 win.

Michigan State announced late Monday night that iconic basketball coach Jud Heathcote, who led the Spartans to their first national championship in 1979, has died. The 90-year-old had lived in Spokane, Wash., since he retired in 1995 and turned the reins over to his self-named successor, Tom Izzo.

Todd Kimm of Radio Iowa has announced the high school football poll for the 2nd week of the season

Class 4A

Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW #1 @ Urbandale Iowa City West (1-0), LW #3 vs Muscatine WDM Valley (1-0), LW #4 vs #7 Waukee Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0), LW #8 @ CR Jefferson (Thur) Johnston (1-0), LW (X) vs S.E. Polk Lewis Central (1-0), LW #6 vs CB Abe Lincoln Waukee (1-0), LW #7 @ #3 WDM Valley Pleasant Valley (1-0), LW #9 @ Iowa City High Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #10 @ Ames

10.Ankeny Centennial (0-1), LW #2 vs Ankeny

Class 3A

Pella (1-0), LW #1 @ Dallas Center-Grimes West Delaware (1-0), LW #2 @ 2A-#7 Mount Vernon Sioux City Heelan (1-0), LW #3 vs Carroll Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #5 vs Linn-Mar Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #6 @ Sioux City East Solon (1-0), LW #9 vs 1A-#2 Iowa City Regina Webster City (1-0), LW #8 vs Clear Lake Storm Lake (1-0), LW #10 vs Pocahontas Area Boone (1-0), LW (X) @ Bondurant-Farrar

10.Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ Mid-Prairie

Class 2A

Williamsburg (1-0), LW #1 vs South Tama Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0), LW #2 @ 1A-#1 West Lyon Carroll Kuemper (1-0), LW #3 vs 1A-#2 St. Albert Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0), LW #8 at Iowa Falls-Alden Waukon (1-0), LW #9 @ New Hampton Cascade (1-0), LW (X) vs Central DeWitt Mount Vernon (0-1), LW #6 vs 3A-#2 West Delaware Sheldon (1-0), LW (X) vs South O’Brien Union (LaPorte City) (0-1), LW #4 @ Vinton-Shellsburg

10.South Central Calhoun (0-1), LW #7 @ IKM-Manning

Class 1A

West Lyon (1-0), LW #2 vs 2A-#2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #1 @ 3A-#6 Solon Denver (1-0), LW #4 vs Wapsie Valley Western Christian (0-1), LW #3 vs Akron-Westfield Panorama (1-0), LW #6 @ Woodward Academy Bellevue (1-0), LW #7 at Northeast (Goose Lake) Van Meter (1-0), LW #5 vs Woodward-Granger Pella Christian (1-0), LW (X) @ Albia Pleasantville (1-0), LW #10 @ Centerville

10.AHSTW (Avoca) (1-0), LW (X) @ Lawton-Bronson

Class A

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW #1 vs Dike-New Hartford Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-0), LW #2 @ 2A-#4 Carroll Kuemper Lynnville-Sully (1-0), LW #3 vs BGM (Brooklyn) West Sioux (1-0), LW #4 @ HMS (Hartley) Lisbon (1-0), LW #5 @ North Cedar Algona Garrigan (1-0), LW #6 at Southeast Valley Hudson (1-0), LW #8 @ Nashua-Plainfield East Buchanan (1-0), LW #9 @ Sumner-Fredricksburg Earlham (0-1), LW #10 @ Madrid

10.Pekin (2-0), LW (X) vs Davis County

8-man

Harris-Lake Park (1-0), LW #1 vs River Valley Don Bosco (1-0), LW #2 @ Iowa Valley Audubon (1-0), LW #3 @ CAM (Anita) Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #4 @ Stanton Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #5 vs Glidden-Ralston Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-0), LW #7 vs Northwood-Kensett Turkey Valley (1-0), LW #6 vs West Central (Maynard) East Union (1-0), LW #10 vs East Mills Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW (X) vs Baxter

10.AGWSR (1-0), LW (X) vs Dunkerton