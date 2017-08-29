SPORTS AUGUST 29, 2017

SPORTS AUGUST 29, 2017Written by John Kuhens on August 29, 2017
Mt. Pleasant High School and the National Guard will be hosting a Heroes Night at the Mt. Pleasant vs Oskaloosa football game on Friday, September 15th at the Maple Leaf Athletic Complext on Evans Field! Units of the Iowa Army National Guard will have military vehicles on display during the game. This game is to honor all community members that have or are currently serving in the armed forces. When arriving at the field there will be a hospitality tent for these members to enjoy and reminisce. Units of the Iowa Army National Guard will have military vehicles on display during the game. These heroes will also have the opportunity to be on the field or sidelines during warm ups to interact with the players and coaches. The festivities will conclude when the heroes line up for the National Anthem as the Panthers take the field in preparation for the game. To take part in this, you are asked to be at the five-yard line by 7:15 p.m. Following the pre-game ceremonies there will be limited reserved seating for all heroes to enjoy the game. Any questions about the event can be emailed to Sergeant First Class Jason Wesely atjason.r.wesely.mil@mail.mil or call 319-430-3233.
On the sports scene today, the Mt. Pleasant Panther volleyball team is hosting Ft. Madison in Southeast Conference action in Panther Gym. Mt. Pleasant is 3-2 on the season after opening their season last Thursday with a loss at Ottumwa and then went 3-1 at the Osceola Clarke tournament Saturday. The JV and freshman teams will play at 5:45 pm, followed by the varsity action.
The MPHS girls and boys cross country teams open their season at Williamsburg. The Middle School teams will run at 4:30, then the JV teams will run followed by the varsity. Other teams running besides Mt. Pleasant and Williamsburg are: Brooklyn BGM, Belle Plaine, Benton Community, Clear Creek Amana, Lynnville-Sully, Mid Prairie, Oskaloosa, Springville and Vinton-Shellsburg.
State Conservation officer Dan Henderson wants to remind you that two hunter education classes are coming up in the near future. There is one in Henry County on September 16th at the Oakland Mills Nature Center. Stop at Big Creek Outdoors, Henry County Conservation of Henry County Recorder’s office to get a booklet and fill out some information before the class date. Jefferson County has a one day hunter education class also, theirs will be held at the S.E Iowa Skeet Club on October 7th. Get your booklet at the recorder’s office. Both classes run 8 am till 5 pm, students should bring a sack lunch and dress for being outdoors for part of the instruction.
The starting quarterback has been named for the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday opening game against Wyoming. Sophomore Nathan Stanley will take the first snap from center when the Hawkeyes open the season.The sophomore from Menomonie, Wis., won the job in a camp battle over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers. KILJ-FM 105.5 will bring you the Hwakeye game live beginning at 9 am, kickoff is at 11 am.
KILJ-AM 1130 will bring you the Iowa State vs UNI football battle from Ames Saturday night beginning at 5 pm with the pregame and kickoff at 7 pm. Iowa State played its best football of 2016 at the end of the season and hopes to carry that momentum into Saturday night’s opener against Northern Iowa. The Cyclones were 3-9 a year ago and one of those losses was to UNI in the opener. Coach Matt Campbell feels his team will be better prepared this time. Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says the Panthers will have to play much better Saturday night if they want to make it two wins in a row over Iowa State. The Panthers spoiled Matt Campbell’s debut as Cyclone coach with a 25-20 win.
Michigan State announced late Monday night that iconic basketball coach Jud Heathcote, who led the Spartans to their first national championship in 1979, has died. The 90-year-old had lived in Spokane, Wash., since he retired in 1995 and turned the reins over to his self-named successor, Tom Izzo.
Todd Kimm of Radio Iowa has announced the high school football poll for the 2nd week of the season
Class 4A
- Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW #1 @ Urbandale
- Iowa City West (1-0), LW #3 vs Muscatine
- WDM Valley (1-0), LW #4 vs #7 Waukee
- Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0), LW #8 @ CR Jefferson (Thur)
- Johnston (1-0), LW (X) vs S.E. Polk
- Lewis Central (1-0), LW #6 vs CB Abe Lincoln
- Waukee (1-0), LW #7 @ #3 WDM Valley
- Pleasant Valley (1-0), LW #9 @ Iowa City High
- Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #10 @ Ames
10.Ankeny Centennial (0-1), LW #2 vs Ankeny
Class 3A
- Pella (1-0), LW #1 @ Dallas Center-Grimes
- West Delaware (1-0), LW #2 @ 2A-#7 Mount Vernon
- Sioux City Heelan (1-0), LW #3 vs Carroll
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #5 vs Linn-Mar
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #6 @ Sioux City East
- Solon (1-0), LW #9 vs 1A-#2 Iowa City Regina
- Webster City (1-0), LW #8 vs Clear Lake
- Storm Lake (1-0), LW #10 vs Pocahontas Area
- Boone (1-0), LW (X) @ Bondurant-Farrar
10.Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ Mid-Prairie
Class 2A
- Williamsburg (1-0), LW #1 vs South Tama
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0), LW #2 @ 1A-#1 West Lyon
- Carroll Kuemper (1-0), LW #3 vs 1A-#2 St. Albert
- Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0), LW #8 at Iowa Falls-Alden
- Waukon (1-0), LW #9 @ New Hampton
- Cascade (1-0), LW (X) vs Central DeWitt
- Mount Vernon (0-1), LW #6 vs 3A-#2 West Delaware
- Sheldon (1-0), LW (X) vs South O’Brien
- Union (LaPorte City) (0-1), LW #4 @ Vinton-Shellsburg
10.South Central Calhoun (0-1), LW #7 @ IKM-Manning
Class 1A
- West Lyon (1-0), LW #2 vs 2A-#2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #1 @ 3A-#6 Solon
- Denver (1-0), LW #4 vs Wapsie Valley
- Western Christian (0-1), LW #3 vs Akron-Westfield
- Panorama (1-0), LW #6 @ Woodward Academy
- Bellevue (1-0), LW #7 at Northeast (Goose Lake)
- Van Meter (1-0), LW #5 vs Woodward-Granger
- Pella Christian (1-0), LW (X) @ Albia
- Pleasantville (1-0), LW #10 @ Centerville
10.AHSTW (Avoca) (1-0), LW (X) @ Lawton-Bronson
Class A
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW #1 vs Dike-New Hartford
- Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-0), LW #2 @ 2A-#4 Carroll Kuemper
- Lynnville-Sully (1-0), LW #3 vs BGM (Brooklyn)
- West Sioux (1-0), LW #4 @ HMS (Hartley)
- Lisbon (1-0), LW #5 @ North Cedar
- Algona Garrigan (1-0), LW #6 at Southeast Valley
- Hudson (1-0), LW #8 @ Nashua-Plainfield
- East Buchanan (1-0), LW #9 @ Sumner-Fredricksburg
- Earlham (0-1), LW #10 @ Madrid
10.Pekin (2-0), LW (X) vs Davis County
8-man
- Harris-Lake Park (1-0), LW #1 vs River Valley
- Don Bosco (1-0), LW #2 @ Iowa Valley
- Audubon (1-0), LW #3 @ CAM (Anita)
- Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #4 @ Stanton
- Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #5 vs Glidden-Ralston
- Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-0), LW #7 vs Northwood-Kensett
- Turkey Valley (1-0), LW #6 vs West Central (Maynard)
- East Union (1-0), LW #10 vs East Mills
- Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW (X) vs Baxter
10.AGWSR (1-0), LW (X) vs Dunkerton