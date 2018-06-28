SPORTS AUGUST 28, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team traveled to Davis County last night to play a JV-Varsity double header and Mt. Pleasant won over the Mustangs 16-4. Colby Potts picked up the win on the mound and had 5 RBI’s, M.P. used 5 pitchers in the game and they allowed the 4 runs off 5 hits. At the plate, Cooper Huckabone and Bryce Anderson each had two hits. Jordon Magnani and Clayton Lowry each hit a double. The win moves MPHS to 18-10 overall and they travel to Washington tonight to play the Demons in Southeast Conference action, both teams are 9-3 in the league tied for 2nd place, Fairfield tops the league race at 10-2.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

West Burlington 14 WMU 0, Mediapolis 7 IMS 1, #9 New London 9 Van Buren 4, L&M 13 Lone Tree 1, Central Lee 10 Washington 6.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team travels to Washington tonight to play Southeast Conference softball against the Demons. Washington last night defeated #8 ranked and defending Class 2A state champion Iowa City Regina by a 3-0 score.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES:

#1 Davenport Assumption swept #12 Burlington 9-0, 9-0 in a double header. West Burlington/Notre Dame 4 WMU 1, #4 L&M 12 Lone tree 0, New London 8 Van Buren 0, IMS 7 Mediapolis 3.

Today is the last day to purchase tickets to the Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball game being played Saturday night in St. Louis against the Ottumwa Bulldogs after the St. Louis vs Atlanta game. Tickets are $35 and they are in Big Mac Land which normally cost $55. The Cards game begins at 6:15 pm and the Panther game around 9:30, see two great games for a great price, contact Scott Lamm today to get your tickets.

The Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team has released their schedule for the upcoming season. The Tigers will play at home nine times in 2018. IW will open up with an exhibition contest against Faith Baptist Bible College on August 28 at 5 pm at East Lake Park. They will kick off the regular season at home hosting Alverno College on September 2nd at 3 pm. Iowa Wesleyan will hit the road for a three game road trip, beginning with a match against North Central University at 5 pm on September 8th.

Several area high school trap shooters have received some post season honors after the state shoot was held a couple of weeks ago in Cedar Falls. Elizabeth Birchfield a sophomore at Waco high School was named to the 2018 All Scholastic Team. Bailey Beckman and Trenton Kruse both from Danville High School received $500 scholarships to use for college.

The College World Series will wrap up in Omaha tonight when Arkansas tangles with Oregon State at 6 pm. The two teams are tied at 1 win a piece in the best of 3 championship series.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCaffery and head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and University of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.