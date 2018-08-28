SPORTS AUGUST 28, 2018

SPORTING EVENTS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK FOR MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

TUESDAY: M.P. Was scheduled to go to Williamsburg for cross country today. Williamsburg is going to move this meet to Thursday due to anticipated incoming weather. MPHS will not be able to attend on Thursday, so this meet has been cancelled from the Panther schedule.

MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball at Ft. Madison

THURSDAY: MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball hosts Fairfield

MPHS JV football hosts Pella

FRIDAY: MPHS freshman and varsity football at Pella 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm

SATURAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.

MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.

The latest Iowa high school football poll has been released. New London is ranked 5th in the 8-man football poll, Don Bosco is #1. In Class “A” Hudson is top ranked. Class 1-A is topped by Pella Christian. Class 2A Boyden Hull-Rock Valley is ranked 1st. Class 3A is led by Cedar Rapids Xavier, Pella who hosts the Mt. Pleasant Panthers this Friday night is ranked 4th. West Des Moines Dowling is #1 in Class 4A.

The Mt. Pleasant Bowling Association will be having league organizational meetings as follows:

The American League will have their annual fall meeting Tuesday, August 28, 7:00 at the Alleys. They will be discussing and voting on rules, season schedule and weekly fees. All returning teams are encouraged to have at least one representative there. Anyone wishing to join the league is welcome to attend!

Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night

Mount Pleasant at Pella

Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana

Keokuk at Burlington

Solon at West Liberty

Washington at Oskaloosa

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin

West Branch at Wapello

Highland at Alburnett

English Valleys at WACO

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor

New London at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union

College football on Saturday:

Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM

Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)

Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AND IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION HAVE ANNOUNCED THE STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFYING MEET SITES FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018, MEETS WILL BEGIN AT 4:00 PM UNLESS NOTED

CLASS 4A

CEDAR RAPIDS, KENNEDY – 3:00 START TIME, INDIANOLA, LEWIS CENTRAL, MARSHALLTOWN – 3:00 START TIME, PLEASANT VALLEY.

CLASS 3A

FAIRFIELD, GLENWOOD, INDEPENDENCE, PELLA, SPENCER

CLASS 2A

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA, MONTICELLO, PANORAMA, PANORA, TIPTON, UNITY CHRISTIAN, ORANGE CITY.

CLASS 1A

ACGC, CEDAR RAPIDS, KENNEDY – 3:00 START TIME, MARSHALLTOWN – 3:00 START TIME, REGINA, IOWA CITY, WEST SIOUX, HAWARDEN.