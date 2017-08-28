SPORTS AUGUST 28, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team played in the Osceola Tournament Saturday, they won 3 matches and lost 1. Panthers won 2-1 over Lamoni, Won 2-1 over Chariton, beat Martensdale St. Mary’s 2-0 and lost 2-1 to Osceola. New London won the Danville volleyball tournament going undefeated 4-0. Winfield Mt. Union finished 2-3 in the West Branch Tournament.

Head football coach at Mt. Pleasant High School Shawn Striegel was a happy man Friday night after his team won their season opener on the road at Clear Creek Amana by a 14-7 score. He was happy his team came out of the game with just the normal bumps and bruises, and he was happy his team won their season opener and is undefeated, two things that haven’t happened to Striegel coached teams. Kieran Kohorst caught 4 passes for 79 yards, Brody McGhghy caught 5 passes for 76 yards and rushed for 73 yards in 20 carries. Zach Beason connected on 14 of 22 passes for 191 yards. Leading the Panther defense was the Potts twins Caleb and Colby, Kieran Kohorst, Garin Crane and Luke Van Nyhuis. Mt. Pleasant will host Mediapolis this upcoming Friday on Evans Field, the Bulldogs won in a come from behind effort 19-12 over West Burlington-Notre Dame at Mepo.

The Freshmen Panther Football team took the field on Friday against Clear Creek Amana. The Panthers got off to a fast start by finding the endzone on their first drive. By halftime the Clippers regained the lead 6-12. In the end the CCA defense remained strong allowing for the Clipper win 26-14.

Panther Leaders Offense:

Jack Johnson 5/12 59 yds passing, 18 yds on 10 attempts rushing, 1 TD

Brennen Bender 90 yds on 8 attempts, 2 receptions for 15 yds, 1 TD

Avery Scandridge 30 Yds on 9 attempts, 1 reception for 8 yds

Chase Williamson 2 receptions 36 yds, 2pt conversion

Defense:

Jack Johnson 10 Tackles

Brennen Bender 3 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

Oscar Vazquez-Lopez 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Drake Warner 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Cooper Pullis 4 tackles

Chase Williamson 12 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.

The WMU athletic department reminds their Junior High volleyball practice will start on Monday the 28th right after school. Please make sure your athletic physical is up to date.