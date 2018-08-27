SPORTS AUGUST 27, 2018

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team lost all three matches they played in the Grinnell tournament Saturday. Panthers fell to Grinnell 21-19, 21-10 and to Iowa Valley 21-18, 21-14 against Lynnville-Sully M.P. fell in three games 21-15, 17-21, 15-11.

New London won the Danville Tournament Saturday. Kaylor Schulte had 29 kills and Addie Pry added 26, Kristen Rohdy had 65 assists to lead the attack as New London swept four matches. Tigers defeated Danville 21-13, 20-22, 15-8, Pekin 21-13, 21-10, Louisa-Muscatine 21-13, 22-20, and Columbus 21-13, 21-11.

Winfield-Mount Union tied for third place in the West Branch tournament, falling to Don Bosco 25-11, 25-21, in the semifinals. In pool play they beat Eddyville-Blakesburg and Lone Tree and lost to West Branch.

Mt. Pleasant opened up the 2018 season with a loss on Evans field against Clear Creek-Amana by a score of 26-7.

Mt. Pleasant fell in the freshman game also to CC-A 26-2. Next week the Panthers go to Pella for more non-district action.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Pella 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Fairfield 28, Knoxville 6

Fort Madison 21, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Marion 40, Washington 14

Mediapolis 44, West Burlington 0

Wapello 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28 (OT)

Cardinal, Eldon 26, Van Buren Community 0

Highland, Riverside 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16

Pekin 31, Sigourney-Keota 12

English Valleys, North English 74, Winfield-Mt. Union 18

Iowa Valley, Marengo 46, WACO, Wayland 32

New London 51, H-L-V, Victor 16

SPORTING EVENTS SCHEDULED THIS WEEK FOR MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

TUESDAY: Mt. Pleasant Middle School and High School cross country running at Williamsburg.

MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball at Ft. Madison

THURSDAY: MPHS freshman-JV and varsity volleyball hosts Fairfield

MPHS JV football hosts Pella

FRIDAY: MPHS freshman and varsity football at Pella 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm

SATURAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.

MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.

The Mt. Pleasant Bowling Association will be having league organizational meetings as follows:

The Gutter Dusters league will have their annual fall meeting Monday, August 27, 7:00 at the Alleys. Gutter Dusters is a mixed league open to both men and women. They will be discussing and voting on rules, season schedule and weekly fees.

The American League will have their annual fall meeting Tuesday, August 28, 7:00 at the Alleys. They will be discussing and voting on rules, season schedule and weekly fees. All returning teams are encouraged to have at least one representative there. Anyone wishing to join the league is welcome to attend!

Some Iowa high school football losing streaks that had reached double figure status ended. Rockford’s win over West Central, Maynard ended a 23-game streak, Ottumwa stopped a 19-game drought by beating Burlington. Sioux City North ended a 17-game skid with win vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, while Osceola Clarke ended a 12-game streak by winning vs Martensdale-St. Mary’s.

With recruiting work still left in both its 2019 and 2020 classes, the Iowa women’s basketball team took a step forward in bolstering the future. The Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from 2020 center Sharon Goodman, who announced her decision Saturday. The Crestwood junior is Iowa’s second 2020 commit.

Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night

Mount Pleasant at Pella

Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana

Keokuk at Burlington

Solon at West Liberty

Washington at Oskaloosa

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin

West Branch at Wapello

Highland at Alburnett

English Valleys at WACO

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor

New London at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union

College football on Saturday:

Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM

Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)

Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AND IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION HAVE ANNOUNCED THE STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFYING MEET SITES FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018, MEETS WILL BEGIN AT 4:00 PM UNLESS NOTED

CLASS 4A

CEDAR RAPIDS, KENNEDY – 3:00 START TIME, INDIANOLA, LEWIS CENTRAL, MARSHALLTOWN – 3:00 START TIME, PLEASANT VALLEY.

CLASS 3A

FAIRFIELD, GLENWOOD, INDEPENDENCE, PELLA, SPENCER

CLASS 2A

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA, MONTICELLO, PANORAMA, PANORA, TIPTON, UNITY CHRISTIAN, ORANGE CITY.

CLASS 1A

ACGC, CEDAR RAPIDS, KENNEDY – 3:00 START TIME, MARSHALLTOWN – 3:00 START TIME, REGINA, IOWA CITY, WEST SIOUX, HAWARDEN.