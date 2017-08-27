SPORTS AUGUST 27, 2017

The best boxer in the world beat one of the best mixed martial artists in a boxing match. Floyd Mayweather improved to 50-0 with a 10th-round TKO over Conor McGregor. Mayweather announced he was retiring in post fight comments.

The Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team played in the Osceola Tournament yesterday, they won matches over Lamoni, Chariton and Martensdale St. Mary’s. M.P. suffered a loss to Osceola Clarke. New London won the Danville volleyball tournament going undefeated 4-0. Winfield Mt. Union finished 2-3 in the West Branch Tournament.

Lufkin, Texas will play in the Little League World Series Championship game today after beating Greenville, North Carolina 6-5 yesterday. The little league team from Japan beat Mexico yesterday and will face the Lufkin, Texas team today