Sports, August 26th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

The #6 New London football team got their state title defense season off on the right foot this weekend.

Senior tailback Shea Summerfield took the opening kick-off 80 yards to the end-zone and New London never looked back, earning a 60-0 shutout victory over Williams Bay (WI.).

Dom Lopez, Marcel Lopez, Boden Pickle, Cameron Raines and Ethan Streeter each had rushing touchdowns, with junior fullback Caydin Wahls leading the team in rushing with 45 yards.

Freshman tight end Blaise Porter caught an 18-yard first-half touchdown as did senior Gabe Carter, Carter’s from 25-yards out.

Sophomore defensive end Carter Allen was an absolute wrecking ball for New London. He finished with 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 4 sacks.

His brother, Jaxon was not to be outdone, scooping up one of three New London fumble recoveries.

Sophomore Marcel Lopez had a 15-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown to cap out the scoring for the Tigers.

New London, now 1-0, will have this week off before taking on Moravia at home on September 6th.

Staying in high school football, the Winfield Mount-Union football gave it everything they could and then some; but an onside kick attempt that failed in the waning moments was the difference maker as the Wolves fell 41-38 in a Week Zero matchup with Springville.

Senior quarterback Daunte Oepping went 9-of-18 for 207 yards while hurling three scores in the loss.

Oepping also accounted for a score on the ground to go along with 63 rushing yards.

His favorite target was junior wideout Jacob Ford, who caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Winfield falls to 0-1 on the season, they’ll have two weeks off before taking on River Ridge (Ill.) on September 6th.

In other area scores, Cardinal defeated Columbus, 38-0.

Sophomore signal caller Maddux Jones had 188 yards and two passing touchdowns for Cardinal on Friday night.

Cardinal will battle Van Buren this Friday.

The Mount Pleasant football team will open up their 2019 schedule this week when they travel to take on Clear Creek-Amana.

The Clippers clock in at #10 in the pre-season Iowa High School Football polls.

Led by top-ranked defensive end T.J. Bollers, the Clippers have high hopes this year. It’ll be a fun battle watching the four-star recruit Bollers battle three-star offensive lineman for Mount Pleasant, Henry Lutovsky.

Bollers has offers from Michigan, Kansas State, California, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin among others.

Lutovsky has offers from Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa State.

Friday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m., you can hear it right here on KILJ.

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team will be in action for the first time in 2019 tonight when they travel to Muscatine for a varsity triangular.

The Panthers will battle with Burlington and Muscatine beginning at 5:00 p.m. this evening.

Mount Pleasant is looking to rebound after finishing 4-29 last season.

Freshman and JV volleyball will be at Wilton this afternoon, as well.