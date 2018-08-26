SPORTS AUGUST 26, 2018

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team lost all three matches they played in the Grinnell tournament Saturday. Panthers fell to Grinnell 21-19, 21-10 and to Iowa Valley 21-18, 21-14 against Lynnville-Sully M.P. fell in three games 21-15, 17-21, 15-11.

New London won the Danville Tournament Saturday. Kaylor Schulte had 29 kills and Addie Pry added 26, Kristen Rohdy had 65 assists to lead the attack as New London swept four matches. Tigers defeated Danville 21-13, 20-22, 15-8, Pekin 21-13, 21-10, Louisa-Muscatine 21-13, 22-20, and Columbus 21-13, 21-11.

Winfield-Mount Union tied for third place in the West Branch tournament, falling to Don Bosco 25-11, 25-21, in the semifinals. In pool play they beat Eddyville-Blakesburg and Lone Tree and lost to West Branch.

Some Iowa high school football losing streaks that had reached double figure status ended. Rockford’s win over West Central, Maynard ended a 23-game streak, Ottumwa stopped a 19-game drought by beating Burlington. Sioux City North ended a 17-game skid with win vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, while Osceola Clarke ended a 12-game streak by winning vs Martensdale-St. Mary’s.

With recruiting work still left in both its 2019 and 2020 classes, the Iowa women’s basketball team took a step forward in bolstering the future. The Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from 2020 center Sharon Goodman, who announced her decision Saturday. The Crestwood junior is Iowa’s second 2020 commit.