SPORTS AUGUST 26, 2017

Head football coach at Mt. Pleasant High School Shawn Striegel was a happy man Friday night after his team won their season opener on the road at Clear Creek Amana by a 14-7 score. He was happy his team came out of the game with just the normal bumps and bruises, and he was happy his team won their season opener and is undefeated, two things that haven’t happened to Striegel coached teams. Levi Puig scored the Panther’s 1st touchdown catching a 7 yard pass from Zach Beason with 8 minutes to go in the 1st quarter. Beason than added the winning touchdown with 5 minutes to play in the 1st half when he ran over from 2 yards away. David Blancas kicked both PAT’s. Keiran Kohorst caught 4 passes for 79 yards, Brody McGhghy caught 5 passes for 76 yards and rushed for 73 yards in 20 carries. Zach Beason connected on 14 of 22 passes for 191 yards. Leading the Panther defense was the Potts twins Caleb and Colby, Kiran Kohorst, Gavin Crane and Luke Van Nyhuis. Mt. Pleasant will host Mediapolis this upcoming Friday on Evans Field, the Bulldogs won in a come from behind effort 19-12 over West Burlington-Notre Dame last night at Mepo.

Clear Creek Amana won the freshman contest over Mt. Pleasant 26-14. Panther touchdowns were scored by Jack Johnson and Brennen Bender.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

New London won 25-0 over Wapello on the new Tiger football field.

Lisbon defeated Winfield Mt. Union 42-0

Twin Cedars outscored Waco 60-56

Central Lee beat Keokuk 21-14

Ft. Madison 39 Davis County 0

Pella 35 Oskaloosa 7

Solon 19 Mt. Vernon 0

Washington 64 Albia 7

Williamsburg 55 Fairfield 7

Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team travels to the Osceola Clarke Tournament today to play against: Bedford, Chariton, Osceola Clarke, Des Moines Lincoln, East Union, Lamoni Community Schools and Martensdale-St Mary’s.