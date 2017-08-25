SPORTS AUGUST 25, 2017

Mount Pleasant High School varsity volleyball team lost to Ottumwa on the road in 4 sets last night. Dani Broeker lead team in digs, Kalynn Batey and Sadie Carrasco lead team in kills, Ashley Menke lead team in serving aces. The Panther JV team fell by scores of 18-25, 25-19, 6-15 . Mt. Pleasant Travels to the Osceola Clarke Tournament Saturday to play against: Bedford, Chariton, Osceola Clarke, Des Moines Lincoln, East Union, Lamoni Community Schools and Martensdale-St Mary’s.

West Burlington won over Winfield Mt. Union by sweep in Super Conference volleyball 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.

In Thursday night football action Burlington traveled to Davenport Assumption and lost 38-13, Grayhounds trailed 19-7 at halftime. L.T. Beck ran for a score, Cedric Peterson caught a 32 yard scoring pass from Beck for the other score.

The 2017 football season brings in many fresh faces for the Mt, Pleasant Panthers and Clear Creek Amana Clippers who open up the season clashing in non-conference play tonight on the CCA Field. The Clippers are coming off a 7-2 finish last season that saw the Clippers just miss the Class 3A playoffs, M.P. was 3-6 and did not make post season action. Clear Creek Amana rattled off six straight wins to start the year, but finished 1-2 and were spectators in November. CCA lost 24 seniors from that squad. They begin the rebuilding process with a new head coach Gabe Bakker who was the head coach at Pleasantville last year and had an 8-2 record. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you all the action beginning tonight at 6:30 pm with the pre-game show, kickoff is at 7:30, statewide Radio Iowa Football scoreboard airs from 10-11:30 pm. KILJ will have our Saturday morning scoreboard show at 7 am on Saturdays.

Mt Pleasant took on on the CCA Clippers Thursday to open the season. The Panthers were within a score at halftime. They resumed play with a hard fought second half but fell in the end 12-26.

Offense:

Logan Bass: 18 carries for 91yds, 5 Receptions 28 yds (119 Total)

Brody Bender 8 carries for 22 yards – 16/32 completions for 164 yds with 2 TD (187 Total)

Bryce anderson 3 carries for 8 yards​

Rhett Zeglen 4 Catches 17 Yds, 1 TD

Rylan Seberg 5 Catched 86 yds, 1 TD

Jacob Stukerjurgen 1 Catch 34yds

Defense:

Jacob Stukerjurgen 3 Tackles, Fumble Recovery

Tate Shull 5 Tackles

Rylan Seberg 3 Tackles, 3 INT

Jayden Davis 12 tackles

Rhett Zeglen Fumble Recovery

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 8/25

8/25

3A District 5

Mount Pleasant at Clear Creek-Amana

Albia at Washington (HEROS NIGHT GAME)

Fort Madison at Davis County, Bloomfield

Keokuk at Central Lee, Donnellson

Pella at Oskaloosa (PELLA 41 GAME WIN STREAK)

Solon at Mount Vernon

West Burlington at Mediapolis

Williamsburg at Fairfield

1A District 4

Durant at Columbus Community

Mid-Prairie at L&M

Pekin at Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren-Harmony Community at Cardinal

“A”District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn at Montezuma

Lisbon at Winfield-Mt. Union

Wapello at New London

“Eight” Man Football

Waco at Twin Cedars

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced the results of the preseason coaches poll for 2017. The College of Saint Scholastica took the top spot with 73 points and three first place votes, edging out Northwestern University, who finished with 72 points and five first place votes in the poll.

Iowa Wesleyan University received 21 points in the coaches poll this season. Last season, the Tigers won three games, improving their win total by two games under first year head coach, Mike Richtman.

The Tigers will open the 2017 season on the road. They will travel to Mount Vernon, Iowa to take on Cornell College. Kickoff will be under the lights with a 7 pm start time.

The WMU athletic department reminds their Junior High volleyball practice will start on Monday the 28th right after school. Please make sure your athletic physical is up to date.