SPORTS AUGUST 25, 2017

Mt. Pleasant opened up the 2018 season with a loss on Evans field against Clear Creek-Amana by a score of 26-7. M.P. jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter when Senior quarterback Zach Beason ran over from 1 yard out and David Blancas kicked the PAT, that score stood until the Clippers scored 26 unanswered points in the 2nd half. They scored on runs of 4, 51, and 29 yards and a pass of 84 yards.

Zach Beason was 21 of 33 passing for 188 yards and two interceptions. Chase Lamm led the receiving with 10 catches for 89 yards, Levi Puig caught 6 passes for 62 yards. Logan Bass rushed 7 times for 58 yards. Mt. Pleasant fell in the freshman game also to CC-A 26-2. Next week the Panthers go to Pella for more non-district action.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Pella 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Fairfield 28, Knoxville 6

Fort Madison 21, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Marion 40, Washington 14

Mediapolis 44, West Burlington 0

Wapello 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28 (OT)

Cardinal, Eldon 26, Van Buren Community 0

Highland, Riverside 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16

Pekin 31, Sigourney-Keota 12

English Valleys, North English 74, Winfield-Mt. Union 18

Iowa Valley, Marengo 46, WACO, Wayland 32

New London 51, H-L-V, Victor 16

The Mt. Pleasant Bowling Association will be having league organizational meetings as follows:

Youth Bowling leagues – youth age 5-18 – tonight Saturday, August 25 from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Alleys.

Sunday Night Mixed League – coed adult league – Sunday August 26 at 6:30 at the Alleys. Meeting agendas will include setting weekly fees, season calendar and voting on league rules. New bowlers should attend meetings and they will help you get started.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AND IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION HAVE ANNOUNCED THE STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFYING MEET SITES FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018, MEETS WILL BEGIN AT 4:00 PM UNLESS NOTED

CLASS 4A

CEDAR RAPIDS, KENNEDY – 3:00 START TIME, INDIANOLA, LEWIS CENTRAL, MARSHALLTOWN – 3:00 START TIME, PLEASANT VALLEY.

CLASS 3A

FAIRFIELD, GLENWOOD, INDEPENDENCE, PELLA, SPENCER

CLASS 2A

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA, MONTICELLO, PANORAMA, PANORA, TIPTON, UNITY CHRISTIAN, ORANGE CITY.

CLASS 1A

ACGC, CEDAR RAPIDS, KENNEDY – 3:00 START TIME, MARSHALLTOWN – 3:00 START TIME, REGINA, IOWA CITY, WEST SIOUX, HAWARDEN.