SPORTS AUGUST 24, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther volleyball team Lost in three straight sets to Ottumwa in Panther Gymnasium Thursday night in non-conference volleyball by game scores of:

16-25

9-25

16-25

Leading the Panthers in kills was Maggie Cristoforo

Leading in digs was Lyndi Vantiger

Mt. Pleasant is looking to bounce back tomorrow at the Grinnell Tournament.

The MPHS JV team fell to Ottumwa in 2 sets by scores of 24-26, 29-31.

The Mount Pleasant High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams held this season’s time trial at Eastlake Park on Thursday. Pacing the Panther boys was senior Cody Mertens, who is rated #3 in the state. Also earning varsity spots for the first meet of the season were: Dalton Moyle, Dakota Triska, Thadd Brooks, Logan White, Drake Snavely, and Heath Brooks. On the girls side junior Abby Ryon, who is rated #12 in the state, led the Panthers followed by Maggie Jennings, Kendall Dascher, Cristina Carthey, Claire Holtkamp, Abby Blint, and Liz Perry. Mount Pleasant’s first competition will be on Tuesday, August 28th at Williamsburg.

The MP Panther JV football team traveled to Tiffin Thursday evening, falling to the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers with a score of 20-18. The teams were evenly matched as the score remained 6-6 until deep into the 4th Quarter. A frantic final three minutes saw both team exchange scores with the CCA able to convert with the go-a-head with less than a minute on the clock.

Team Stats

188 yds rushing

9 completions for 86 yds passing

274 yds total office

Individual Stats

Orin Cantu- 21 rushes for 124 yds

Brevin Wilson- 3 catches for 61 yds

Brody Bender- 9 completions for 86 yds

Chase Williamson- 1 kick return for 75 yd TD

Individual Defense

Klayton Kleinkopf- 8 tackles

Chase Williamson- 6 tackles

The MPHS football team coming off a 6-3 record in 2017 will host Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex tonight. The Clippers were 3-6 last year, and one of those 6 losses was to MPHS in the opening game of the season 14-7. Mt. Pleasant will be led offensively by senior quarterback Zach Beason who threw for 1633 yards and 15 td’s last year with 7 interceptions. Leni Puig is the leading returning rusher having gained 200 yards last season on 51 carries. CC-A will counter with a new starting QB Andrew Rohret a senior who rushed the ball just 3 times last year. Taiback Alex Figueroa is expected to lead the rushing, he’s a 165 pound sophomore who had no varsity carries last year. Another sophomore will be expected to make a big impact on offense and defense for CC-A, 6’4” 230 T.J. Bollers will be the prime receiver on offense and the prime defensive lineman. The freshman teams of both schools will play at 5 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm with the pregame show. Make sure you tune into KILJ-FM for the statewide high school football scoreboard beginning at 10 pm each and every Friday night during the regular season.

Friday (08/24/2018)

Davis County at Keokuk

Fort Madison at Central Lee

Knoxville at Fairfield

Marion at Washington

Mount Vernon at Solon

Burlington at Ottumwa

Cardinal, Eldon at Van Buren Community

Columbus Community at Highland

Mediapolis at West Burlington/Notre Dame

Pekin at Sigourney-Keota

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine

English Valleys at Winfield-Mt. Union 6 pm start

H-L-V, Victor at New London

Lone Tree at Montezuma

WACO at Iowa Valley 6 pm start

The Mt. Pleasant Bowling Association will be having league organizational meetings as follows:

Youth Bowling leagues – youth age 5-18 – Friday and Saturday, August 24 & 25 from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Alleys.

Sunday Night Mixed League – coed adult league – Sunday August 26 at 6:30 at the Alleys. Meeting agendas will include setting weekly fees, season calendar and voting on league rules. New bowlers should attend meetings and they will help you get started.