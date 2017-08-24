SPORTS AUGUST 24, 2017

On Wednesday, word came out that head Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary had donated $1 million to help UI Children’s Hospital researchers by creating the Savvy Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research, which will focus on improving survival rates for premature babies. This cause especially hits home for the Ferentzes. It was three years ago this month, Kirk and Mary lost granddaughter Savvy Elizabeth Ferentz, who was born to (Hawkeye assistant) Brian and Nikki Ferentz at 21 weeks, 5 days of gestation. Savvy probably needed to get to 24 or 25 weeks for a fighting chance, University of Iowa Hospitals is one of the top Neonatal hospitals in the country and will benefit greatly from the generous Ferentz family donation.

Week one of the 2017 Iowa high school football season kicks off tonight for the Burlington Grayhounds as they travel to Brady Street Stadium in Davenport to play Davenport Central. Both teams were 3-6 last year, Central won over Burlington 19-14 in last year’s meeting.

The 1st MP Football game takes place this Friday at Clear Creek Amana at 7:30 Pre-game team meal sponsored by Hearth and Home Technologies…Thanks for your support!!!

The WMU athletic department reminds their Junior High volleyball practice will start on Monday the 28th right after school. Please make sure your athletic physical is up to date.

Squirrel hunters should expect to find an average to above average squirrel population over most of the state, with higher squirrel numbers in areas with quality oak and hickory trees. Squirrel season opens Sept. 2. Fox squirrels can be found anywhere there are a few acres of trees, but gray squirrels are generally limited to the heavily forested areas in eastern and southern Iowa. The best hunting times usually are during the morning and afternoon feeding hours. Squirrel season runs through January 31, 2018. The daily bag limit is 6 (fox and gray squirrels combined) and the possession limit is 12. There are no restrictions on shooting hours.

Ordering trees from the DNR’s State Forest Nursery just got easier. A new online sales site nursery.iowadnr.gov features dozens of quality native Iowa trees and an easy check-out process.

Also new in 2017 are changes to how nursery stock can be used to accommodate a wider audience of people wanting to order bulk trees:

Customers can purchase trees in bundles of 25, compared to previous order minimums of 200.

Seedlings can be used for any purpose, including windbreaks or decorative landscaping.

People who purchase nursery seedlings can resell them or give them away. Before, state laws dictated that nursery stock had to be planted by the purchaser.

Tree varieties include 20 species of native hardwoods, nine evergreen species and 14 smaller trees/shrubs. Prices range from $.30 to $1.40 per seedling, and tree species are sold in three sizes ranges on the site, with the tallest around 30 inches. Some species are available in only one or two sizes, and may also be available for spring delivery rather than fall.

Orders can be placed anytime between August 1 and May 31. As part of the ordering process, customers can choose a shipping window for delivery – fall shipments begin the last week of October, and spring shipments begin April 1.