Sports, August 23rd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference has announced their preseason football poll and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers were selected to finish 8th in the nine school conference.

Here’s the full poll that was released Tuesday by conference officials:

Martin Luther – 61 points (6 First Place Votes) Northwestern – 54 points (2 First Place Votes) MacMurray – 49 points St. Scholastica – 47 points (1 First Place Votes) Westminster – 35 points Greenville – 29 points Minnesota Morris – 22 points Iowa Wesleyan – 17 points Crown – 10 points

In a matter of just one season, Martin Luther College jumped from a sixth-place (4-5) finish in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) football standings to running the table for an 8-0 record in 2018 to win the program’s first title since 2009.

This season, the conference coaches project the Knights to defend their crown as they tallied 61 points to top the 2019.

Top Returners Offense

Stafford Lewis, So., RB | First Team All-Conf | 585 yards, 6.1 per carry, 5 TDs |

Jacob Santos, Sr., WR| 372 yard receiver, 13.3 per catch|

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

Onius Heard, Sr., DL | Second Team All-Conf, All-Conf. Sportsmanship | 39 Tackles, 2.5 TFLS

Chase Tennant, Jr., S | 48 Tackles, 3.5 TFLs|

Iowa Wesleyan will open up their 2019 season on September 7th against Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

College Cross Country:

The 2019 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Coaches Preseason Poll shows that it should be a tight race at the top with Greenville University, Webster University, and Spalding University as early season favorites.

The poll was released yesterday by SLIAC officials.

Iowa Wesleyan clocked in 5th in the poll with 42 points. The Tigers face the unexpected loss of Joel Amor, their top runner from a year ago, and will expect Nathan Townsend to rise to fill that spot.

Townsend competed in four races last season with a low time of 29:03. Ryan Hutchinson put together a breakout race at last year’s championship, his only race on the season, finishing in under 30-minutes.

The Tiger cross country team will begin their 2019 racing schedule on Friday, August 30th in Indianola at Simpson College.

Cross Country:

Mount Pleasant senior cross country Abby Ryon will enter the season #8 individually in the Class 3A girls’ cross country rankings.

Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle Gabby Moran, Wahlert Bryce Gidel, Humboldt Ellie Twedt, Ballard Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic Megan Sterbenz, Dallas Center-Grimes Abby Ryon, Mount Pleasant Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan Mary Blanchard, Grinnell

Ryon, a state qualifier last year, will look to improve on her 21st place finish in Fort Dodge from a season ago.

Mount Pleasant Cross Country will open the season on September 7th, at Central College.

Meet the Players Tonight:

Mount Pleasant Director of Athletics Scott Lamm has passed along the schedule for tonight’s 2019 Meet the Players night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex:

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & 10th warm up (practice field)

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th/10th Scrimmage (12 Min “O” & 12 Minutes “D”) (Varsity Warm-up)

8:00 P.M. – Offense practice run-through: (Controlled 20 plays 20 Minutes

8:20 P.M. – Kicking Game run-through (1’s vs. 2’s) (12 Minutes)

The event is open to the public.

High School Football:

High School football season is upon us in KILJ territory! Several area teams will get things kicked off tonight as a part of Week Zero.

Winfield Mount-Union will get their season kicked off tonight when they host Springville. The Wolves finished last year 1-8, while Springville finished 5-5.

Cardinal will take on Columbus tonight, as well, in Columbus Junction.

Both games will kick-off tonight at 7:00 p.m.

New London will of course take to the road to lock horns with the Bulldogs of William Bay (WI.) tomorrow afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

The defending state champion in 8-man enter the year ranked #6 in the state.

Mount Pleasant will get to hit a team in a different color tomorrow morning, as well, albeit not in regular season fashion.

The Panthers will scrimmage West Burlington Notre Dame Saturday morning in Burlington.

According to the school’s activity calendar, the scrimmage will begin at 9:00 a.m.