SPORTS AUGUST 23, 2017

The 1st MP Football game takes place this Friday at Clear Creek Amana at 7:30 Pre-game team meal sponsored by Hearth and Home Technologies…Thanks for your support!!!

Here is the rankings of Iowa High School football teams by Radio Iowa and also their opponents for week 1 of the 2017 season.

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic vs Ankeny

2. Ankeny Centennial vs Johnston

3. Iowa City West @ S.E. Polk

4. WDM Valley @ Bettendorf

5. Cedar Rapids Washington vs #8 C.R. Prairie

6. Lewis Central @ Harlan

7. Waukee vs Urbandale

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie @ #5 C.R. Washington

9. Pleasant Valley vs C.R. Jefferson

10.Cedar Falls vs Fort Dodge

Class 3A

1. Pella @ Oskaloosa

2. West Delaware vs Independence

3. Sioux City Heelan @ Sioux City East

4. Norwalk vs Indianola

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ 1A-#1 Iowa City Regina

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs MOC/Floyd Valley

7. Creston/O-M @ Boone

8. Webster City @ Humboldt

9. Solon @ 2A-#6 Mount Vernon

10.Storm Lake @ Cherokee

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg @ Fairfield

2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs 1A-#3 Western Christian

3. Carroll Kuemper @ Greene County

4. Union (LaPorte City) @ Marion

5. PCM (Monroe) @ Pella Christian

6. Mount Vernon vs 3A-#9 Solon

7. South Central Calhoun @ Carroll

8. Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0), vs Sumner-Fredricksburg

9. Waukon vs MFL-MarMac

10.Central Lyon/GLR vs 1A-#2 West Lyon

Class 1A

1. Iowa City Regina vs 3A-#5 C.R. Xavier

2. West Lyon @ 2A-#10 Central Lyon

3. Western Christian @ 2A-#2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

4. Denver @ Dike-New Hartford

5. Van Meter @ A-#10 Earlham

6. Panorama vs DSM Christian

7. Bellevue vs Camanche

8. Sigourney-Keota vs Pekin

9. South Winneshiek @ Wapsie Valley

10.Pleasantville vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class A

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ Grundy Center

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert @ Logan-Magnolia

3. Lynnville-Sully @ Colfax-Mingo

4. West Sioux @ Unity Christian

5. Lisbon @ Winfield-Mount Union

6. Algona Garrigan @ Pocahontas Area/L-M

7. West Hancock @ Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

8. Hudson vs East Marshall

9. East Buchanan vs Jesup

10.Earlham vs 1A-#5 Van Meter

8-man

1. Harris-Lake Park @ North Iowa

2. Don Bosco vs #8 Midland (Wyoming)

3. Audubon vs Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton

4. Fremont-Mills vs Lenox

5. Newell-Fonda @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

6. Turkey Valley @ Lansing Kee

7. Graettinger-Terril/R-A @ Glidden-Ralston

8. Midland (Wyoming) @ #2 Don Bosco

9. HLV (Victor) (1-0) vs Iowa Valley

10.East Union @ Essex

The WMU-JH football practice starts today, meet in the cafeteria at 3:30 bring gym shorts, t shirt, and cleats. Make sure your physical is up to date.

The Iowa football team suffered another crippling loss in its secondary Tuesday when coach Kirk Ferentz announced that sophomore cornerback Manny Rugamba will be suspended for the Sept. 2 season opener against Wyoming for a violation of team policy. That means the Hawkeyes will be without their top three cornerbacks from a season ago when they take on one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in the Wyoming Cowboys junior Josh Allen.