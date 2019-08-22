Sports, August 22nd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Wrestling:

Iowa Wesleyan University has announced that Robert Watson-Powell will serve as the men’s and women’s wrestling coach for the Tigers beginning on September 2, 2019.

Coach Powell will relaunch the wrestling program and serve as the first NCAA Division III wrestling coach at Iowa Wesleyan, which recently added both men’s and women’s wrestling teams. The women’s program is the first NCAA Division III women’s program in the state of Iowa.

The IW wrestling teams will begin competition during the 2020-2021 academic year.

“We are excited to bring Coach Powell to the Iowa Wesleyan Community,” said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander.

“Coach Powell’s vision for this program aligns with the mission and vision of Iowa Wesleyan University. He will bring a wide variety of experience in both freestyle and folk style wrestling to assist in recruiting high-quality student-athletes to compete for Iowa Wesleyan.”

Coach Powell brings a vast amount of knowledge and coaching experience to the newly developed program.

Powell is a 2014 graduate of Muskingum University in New Concord, OH where he received a BA in health and physical education.

He went on to earn an MBA in sports and recreational management from New England College in Henniker, NH in 2019.

Powell’s coaching tour has brought him to Ohio, New Hampshire and now Iowa.

A press conference will be held with Coach Powell on Tuesday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. in the Espy-McCurdy Conference Room of the Howe Student Activity Center on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University.

High School Football:

With kick-off for some schools just a day away, pre-season high school football polls have been announced.

In 8-Man, the defending state champion New London Tigers will start the year ranked #6, despite some significant losses from last year’s state title team.

That’s a credit to the program head coach Mark McSorley has built.

We’ll get an up close and personal view of the Tigers right here on KILJ this Saturday when they travel to Williams Bay (WI).

Don Bosco of Gilbertville is #1 in 8-man, while Fremont-Mills is #2.

In 3A, while Mount Pleasant is not ranked, three of the teams they play this year are.

Season opening foe Clear Creek-Amana enters the season ranked #10 in 3A, also featuring one of the state’s most sought after recruits in defensive end T.J. Bollers.

Things don’t get any easier for the Panthers in week two when they host #6 Pella.

District foe Solon clocks in at #3 in 3A to begin the year, as well.

The rankings were released yesterday by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

College Soccer:

Four teams split first-place votes in this year’s 2019 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers were picked by their peers to finish 4th in the SLIAC this season.

The growth of the Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer program continued last season, making their first ever SLIAC Tournament.

For their effort the Tigers picked up 54 points and the last remaining first-place vote from the coaches to come in 4th in this year’s preseason poll.

The Tigers return a league leading 35 players from last year’s team to go along with six starters.

Francisco Saldana (5 goals, 2 assists) will be the team’s top scoring threat this year.

The midfield will be run by the collection of Hugo Bonilla, Juan David Crespo, Cristian Garcia, and Elicer Urena.

A pair of transfers in Cesar Arroyo and Carlos Lopez should battle for playing time while freshman Alberto Fernandez adds to the Tigers’ already impressive depth.

Webster University was selected to finish first, followed by Spalding and Greenville.

Iowa Wesleyan will begin their season on Friday, August 30th taking on Central College in Pella.