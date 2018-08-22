SPORTS AUGUST 22, 2018

Several area high school cross country runners are ranked by the Iowa Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. Abby Ryon of the Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s team is ranked 12th, Cody Mertens of the Panther boy’s team in ranked 3rd. Class 2A girls rankings have Allison Renfro of Mediapolis ranked 12th, Danville-New London’s Lexi Brown is ranked 20th and Alyssa Pfadenhauer is 28th.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) released the 2018 Football Preseason Coaches Poll. Iowa Wesleyan received the seventh place nod after finishing the 2017 season with a 2-7 record in conference play.

MacMurray College edged out the College of Saint Scholastica by two points to take the top spot in the poll. The Highlanders finished with a total of 57 points and four first place votes, while the Saints finished with 55 points and two first place votes.

Iowa Wesleyan received 22 points in the poll and will look to improve as head coach, Mike Richtman, begins his third season at the helm.

The IW defense will return three core players from a defense that finished 2017 tied for second in sacks (25 sacks for 112 yards) on the year. Austin Ferguson recorded 72 total tackles which included three sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Ferguson earned UMAC Academic All-Conference, USCAA National All-Academic, and USCAA All-Football First Team honors. Joe Mosley returns to the Tigers after earning All-UMAC Second Team Defensive Back and Kick Returner honors. Mosley was also a USCAA All-Football First Team recipient. Also back for another season for the Tigers is Noah Ross. Ross was responsible for 43 tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and 2.5 tackles for loss last season.

The Iowa Wesleyan offense will bring back two of their top running backs and a senior offensive lineman. Akenyon Bagley rushed for 479 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry a season ago. Bagley finished the season with six rushing touchdowns. Jacquez Hall rushed for two touchdowns and tallied 385 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Josh McPherson will help lead the offensive line in his senior season after earning USCAA All-Football First Team honors last year.

The Tigers will open the season at home on September 1st when they host Cornell College under the lights at 7 pm

Fall sports seasons get started this week at Mt. Pleasant High School, here is the schedule of games coming up:

Thursday at 5:45pm Volleyball: Freshman Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant

5:45pm Volleyball: JV Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant High

7:30pm Volleyball: Varsity Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant

Thursday at 6:00pm the MPHS JV football team vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Clear Creek Amana High School

Friday: 5:00pm Football: Freshman Game vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

7:30pm Football: Varsity Game vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex KILJ-FM 105.5 and kil;j.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: 9:00am Volleyball: Varsity Invitational at Grinnell, MPHS will be joined by Carlisle, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center – Grimes, East Marshall, Grinnell, Iowa Valley Community, Lynnville-Sully, Norwalk, South Tama, Washington, West Liberty

Dan Henderson State Conservation Officer for Southeast Iowa during his weekly radio show talked about an upcoming hunter safety class………..DANHENDERSON

HERE IS THE LINEUP OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES OF INTEREST THIS WEEK.

Thursday (08/23/2018)

CLASS 4A:

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Washington ( (ND))

Muscatine at Davenport, Central ( (ND))

CLASS 3A:

North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock ( (ND))

Friday (08/24/2018)

Davis County at Keokuk ( (ND))

Fort Madison at Central Lee ( (ND))

Knoxville at Fairfield ( (ND))

Marion at Washington ( (ND))

Mount Vernon at Solon ( (ND))

Burlington at Ottumwa ( (ND))

Cardinal, Eldon at Van Buren Community ( (ND))

Columbus Community at Highland ( (ND))

Mediapolis at West Burlington/Notre Dame ( (ND))

Pekin at Sigourney-Keota ( (ND))

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))

English Valleys at Winfield-Mt. Union

H-L-V, Victor at New London

Lone Tree at Montezuma

WACO at Iowa Valley