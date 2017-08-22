SPORTS AUGUST 22, 2017

The 2017 football season brings in many fresh faces for Clear Creek Amana. The Clippers are coming off a 7-2 finish last season that saw the Clippers just miss the Class 3A playoffs. Clear Creek Amana rattled off six straight wins to start the year, but finished 1-2 and were spectators in November. CCA lost 24 seniors from that squad. They begin the rebuilding process with a new head coach Gabe Bakker who was the head coach at Pleasantville last year and had an 8-2 record. Transfer Ethan Postler will step in under center and lead the charge for the Clippers. The 6-foot-4 senior transferred in from Class 4A state runner up Iowa City West. In limited time, Postler completed 24 passes, six for touchdowns. The only other Clipper who has taken a snap behind center is Dylan Sheely, who will now line up at receiver. Matt Brimeyer returns at running back and will figure to play a major role in an up-tempo offense. Brimeyer ran for 731 yards and six touchdowns last year. Last season, Brimeyer didn’t figure into the passing game. With a new offensive philosophy, that likely will change. The Clippers plan to go multiple formations and no-huddle,” Coach Bakker says he wants to keep the offense simple, yet complex in the way they present it. While there is a change of pace coming to the offense, the defense will look for more of the same. In their seven wins, the Clippers allowed just 42 points. They allowed 48 points in their two losses.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 8/24 & 8/25

8/24

4A District 8

Burlington at Davenport, Central ( (ND))

8/25

3A District 5

Mount Pleasant at Clear Creek-Amana ( (ND))

Albia at Washington ( (ND))

Fort Madison at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))

Keokuk at Central Lee, Donnellson ( (ND))

Pella at Oskaloosa ( (ND))

Solon at Mount Vernon ( (ND))

West Burlington at Mediapolis ( (ND))

Williamsburg at Fairfield ( (ND))

1A District 4

Durant at Columbus Community( (ND))

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))

Pekin at Sigourney-Keota ( (ND))

Van Buren Community at Cardinal, Eldon ( (ND))

“A”District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn at Montezuma ( (ND))

Lisbon at Winfield-Mt. Union ( (ND))

Wapello at New London ( (ND))

“Eight” Man Football

Waco at Twin Cedars

The WMU athletic department reminds their Junior High volleyball practice will start on Monday the 28th right after school. Please make sure your athletic physical is up to date.

Alabama holds down the #1 spot in the 1st college football poll of the season, Ohio State is 2nd and Florida State 3rd. Iowa and Iowa State will have to work their way into future polls as neither appeared in the opening poll.