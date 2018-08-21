SPORTS AUGUST 21, 2018

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) released the 2018 Football Preseason Coaches Poll. Iowa Wesleyan received the seventh place nod after finishing the 2017 season with a 2-7 record in conference play. MacMurray College edged out the College of Saint Scholastica by two points to take the top spot in the poll. The Highlanders finished with a total of 57 points and four first place votes, while the Saints finished with 55 points and two first place votes. Iowa Wesleyan received 22 points in the poll and will look to improve as head coach, Mike Richtman, begins his third season at the helm. The Tigers will open the season at home on September 1st when they host Cornell College under the lights at 7 pm

15th ranked Class 3A West Burlington won the Waco Volleyball Tournament that was hosted by the Warriors Monday night. The Falcons downed the Warriors 25-15, 25-20 to win the title. Van Buren took 3rd place with a 25-11, 25-14 win over Pekin in the consolation match.

Fall sports seasons get started this week at Mt. Pleasant High School, here is the schedule of games coming up:

Thursday at 5:45pm Volleyball: Freshman Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant

5:45pm Volleyball: JV Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant High

7:30pm Volleyball: Varsity Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant

Thursday at 6:00pm the MPHS JV football team vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Clear Creek Amana High School

Friday: 5:00pm Football: Freshman Game vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

7:30pm Football: Varsity Game vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex KILJ-FM 105.5 and kil;j.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: 9:00am Volleyball: Varsity Invitational at Grinnell, MPHS will be joined by Carlisle, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center – Grimes, East Marshall, Grinnell, Iowa Valley Community, Lynnville-Sully, Norwalk, South Tama, Washington, West Liberty

Dan Henderson State Conservation Officer for Southeast Iowa during his weekly radio show has asked area residents to report to him any deceased deer they find on their property because he has received word that a disease is spreading through Henry County.

HERE IS THE LINEUP OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES OF INTEREST THIS WEEK.

Thursday (08/23/2018)

CLASS 4A:

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Washington ( (ND))

Muscatine at Davenport, Central ( (ND))

CLASS 3A:

North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock ( (ND))

Friday (08/24/2018)

Davis County at Keokuk ( (ND))

Fort Madison at Central Lee ( (ND))

Knoxville at Fairfield ( (ND))

Marion at Washington ( (ND))

Mount Vernon at Solon ( (ND))

Burlington at Ottumwa ( (ND))

Cardinal, Eldon at Van Buren Community ( (ND))

Columbus Community at Highland ( (ND))

Mediapolis at West Burlington/Notre Dame ( (ND))

Pekin at Sigourney-Keota ( (ND))

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))

English Valleys at Winfield-Mt. Union

H-L-V, Victor at New London

Lone Tree at Montezuma

WACO at Iowa Valley