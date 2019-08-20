Sports, August 20th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

A former Ames High School standout with heavy Mount Pleasant roots is making waves at the University of Iowa.

Redshirt Freshman Joe Evans was an all-everything quarterback at Ames High School — but he always grew up wanting to be a Hawkeye.

Now, he’s getting his shot on the defensive side of the ball.

Evans is the son of former Mount Pleasant standout and quarterback Spence Evans.

He’s the grandson of the late Mount Pleasant legendary head coach Bob Evans.

Joe Evans earned all-state honorable mention honors as a senior at Ames High School, while grabbing first-team all-conference honors as a junior and senior, ending his career with 55 passing touchdowns and 26 more on the ground.

The Hawkeye coaches liked his athleticism so much out of camp last year they asked him to switch positions from quarterback to linebacker.

This year, he made the switch to defensive end.

Beefed up to about 240, the 6’2 redshirt freshman has a new home at the rush end spot for the Hawkeye football team.

Evans met with reporters at media day to explain the change.

“Coach came up to me with the opportunity, and I was really excited about it” Evans told HawkeyeCentral.com

“We tried some things out in practice, and it was working pretty well. They didn’t really have a pitch. I just said, ‘Whatever I can do to help the team.” (via HawkeyeCentral.com)

It’s that kind of attitude that certainly would endear him to his grandfather, Bob Evans.

Evans’ history at Mount Pleasant is that of Hollywood.

In 1963, Coach Evans led the Mt. Pleasant Panthers to the Mythical State Football Championship with an undefeated, untied and unscored upon record.

His record included 7 undefeated teams and 17 Conference Champions.

His teams outscored their opponents 6,444 to 3,351.

Evans was named the Des Moines Register Coach of the Year in 1959.

In 1969, he was inducted into the Iowa Coaches Hall of Fame.

On August 31, 2007, the football field at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex was named Bob Evans Field.

The Hawkeyes will begin their season on August 31st playing host to Miami (OH).

The Mount Pleasant Panthers will take to Bob Evans Field for the first time this season in Week 2, when they host Pella.

Both of those games can be heard on KILJ-FM.

Iowa and Iowa State Both Top 25?

Staying in college football, for the first time ever both Iowa and Iowa State were recognized by the Associated Press in the Top 25 preseason poll.

Iowa clocks in at #20 while Iowa State checks in at #21.

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the top five teams in the poll to begin the year.

Iowa and Iowa State will presumably lock horns both undefeated heading into one of the most anticipated Cy-Hawk games ever in Week 2.

That game will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

College Soccer:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team was selected to finish 9th in the SLIAC this year according to coaches.

The conference released the preseason poll yesterday afternoon.

The Tigers will be under the direction of first-year head coach Chris Gaskin.

He takes over a program that won one SLIAC game in each of the last two seasons.

Webster University was selected to finish first, followed by Fontbonne, Westminster, and Greenville.

Iowa Wesleyan begins their season on Saturday, August 31st taking on Rockford College.

Match-time is set for 1:00 p.m.