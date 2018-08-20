SPORTS AUGUST 20, 2018

The 2018 Iowa High School football season opened on Friday night with some week zero 8 man football games. Some KILJ area teams had games. A game you heard on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com saw Waco travel to Janesville and scored a come from behind 25-14 win over the Wildcats. Three big plays by WACO proved to be the difference in their win.

The first half was dominated by the home Wildcats, but they only had seven points to show for their efforts, while holding the Warriors to a negative-one yard rushing and 12 yards passing.

Then WACO began to make the big plays. The first came with four minutes remaining in the first half after Janesville pinned the Warriors down on the 2-yard line.

WACO quarterback Nik Coble set up to pass in the end zone and launched a high, arcing shot that Colton Horak took in stride and outran the defense for a 78-yard pitch-and-catch. A two-point run by Elijah McGohan put the Warriors in the lead.

WACO stunned the Wildcats again on the opening drive of the second half with a 36-yard run on a fake punt. Two plays later, the Warriors owned a 16-7 lead.

Janesville had a shot to take the lead late in the fourth, but penalties squelched that threat, and the Warriors used their third big play — a 36-yard pass connection to set up their final touchdown.

Opening night for the Springville football team was the Zach March Show, a senior wide receiver, scored five touchdowns as the Orioles kicked off the season with a 52-28 win over Winfield-Mount Union in 8-player action before a big Week 0 crowd Friday night on Springville’s home field.

The game was close throughout the first half as both teams relied on big plays. The visiting Wolves had a 70-yard kickoff return for a score from senior Brandon Snowden.

Springville led 20-16 after the first quarter and there was no more scoring until the final minute of the half when the teams combined for four scores before the break.

Winfield-Mount Union quarterback Daunte Oepping went over from the 2 with 1:03 left in the half. March followed with the first of his kickoff returns to counter for Springville. Then it was Wolves fullback Andrew Brady breaking away for 42-yard score with 23 seconds left. March then scored on a second straight kickoff return to make it 32-28 Springville at the break.

It looked like the game would be close the rest of the way, but the Wolves’ chances were dashed when Daunte Oepping after making a spectacular intereption, his third of the game — came down on his neck and head.

Medical personnel was brought in and he was placed on a backboard and eventually taken to a hospital to be examined.

With Oepping out of the game, the Wolves offense was limited. They were forced to rely on tailback Juanito Piper, who ended up rushing for 102 yards on 21 carries. Winfield-Mount Union was forced to turn to freshman Noah Sparrow at QB.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their 1st volleyball poll of the season with several KILJ area teams in the rankings. Class 1A has Holy Trinity Catholic ranked #4, Janesville is #1. Class 2A Grundy Center is ranked #1. Class 3A has Carroll Kuemper #1. Class 4A shows Fairfield in the 13th spot and Ft. Madison is ranked 15th, Dubuque Wahlert is #1. In Class 5A Ankeny Centennial is #1.

The 2018 Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll has been announced by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Iowa Wesleyan was tabbed to finish eighth after receiving 20 points in the poll.

Westminster College took the top spot with a total of 78 points and six first place votes. The Blue Jays won the SLIAC Conference title last season after going 21-11 overall and 16-2 in league play. They return all but one starter from last year’s squad.

The Tigers will look to improve on last season’s finish as BJ Wagy enters her fifth season at the helm. Iowa Wesleyan returns five starters.

Iowa Wesleyan will open their season in two weeks from. They will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois to compete in the Illinois College Invitational. They will open up day one against Grinnell College (6pm) and Illinois College (8pm) on August 31st, and wrap up the tournament on September 1st with matches against Knox College (10am) and Anderson University in Indiana (12pm).