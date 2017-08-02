SPORTS AUGUST 2, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School football team begins their preseason camp today with Coach Shawn Striegel and his staff. The camp will run from 8-11 am, then in the afternoon from 1:30-3 pm the 5th thru 8th grade football teams will have workouts. Mt. Pleasant will open the varsity season on August 25th when they play a freshman-varsity double header at Clear Creek-Amana.

It won’t be long and we will see a lot of Tigers in town, as the Iowa Wesleyan University fall sports teams will begin preparing for the 2017 seasons. The Iowa Wesleyan football team will be gathering. The Tigers are looking to improve on a 3-7 overall record and a seventh place finish last year. Iowa Wesleyan will open the season on the road when they visit Cornell College on September 2, 2017. For the second year in a row, the teams will meet under the lights with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm. The home opener for IW will be on September 9, 2017. The Tigers host Crown College at 12 pm in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Volleyball team is optimistic about the upcoming season. The Tigers are looking to improve on an eighth place finish in the SLIAC standings a year ago.The season will kick off on August 29 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa when the Tigers host Faith Baptist Bible College. The exhibition match is set for 7 pm in Ruble Arena. Iowa Wesleyan will then hit the road for seven contests, the first of which will be at Monmouth College (September 2).

The Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer program will look to improve from last season under first year head coach, Chris Early.The Tigers will open up the 2017 season with four home games in a row. They will kick off the season by hosting Rockford University on September 2. Bethel University (September 3) and Mount Mary College (September 9) will visit Mount Pleasant. Faith Baptist Bible College (September 12) will take on the Tigers in the last of the four game home stand.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Men’s Soccer team Tigers finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 5-14-1, the program’s most wins since 2012. Iowa Wesleyan will be on the road for their first three games of the season. They will open up against Buena Vista University.

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form. Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to http://youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations/online-football-registrations/. Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com.