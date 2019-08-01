Sports, August 1st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2019 All-State and All-District teams and Mount Pleasant was well-represented.

Senior shortstop Anni Liechty was honored as a 2nd Team All-State selection for her efforts this year.

Liechty, who will be attending the University of Iowa, hit .361 this year with a team-best four home runs and 42 runs batted in.

She doubled five times and tripled once. She also pitched — throwing 48 innings while striking out 35.

Mount Pleasant’s Makayla Cam was a 3rd-team All-State selection.

Cam hit .331 this year for the Panthers with 14 RBI. She doubled eight times and tripled four.

She also went 25-for-28 stealing bases.

Anni Liechty was also represented on the Class 4A Southeast District First-Team. Joining her on that list was Allison Rebling and Hannah Simpson of Fairfield, Makaylin Powers of Burlington and Kellie Dallmeyer of Washington.

The 4A Southeast District Coach of the Year was Mount Pleasant’s Troy Mears. Mears helped guide the Panthers to a 23-win season before bowing out in the Class 4A playoffs to Fairfield.

In 1A, New London’s Layney Loyd was named to the Class 1A First Team All-State list, as well. Loyd was one of the state’s most feared hitters regardless of class.

Loyd hit .577 with two home runs and 14 RBI. She doubled ten times and stole 17 bases without being thrown out.

Staying in 1A, Winfield-Mount Union had two representatives on the 2019 Class 1A All-State teams:

3rd Team All-State: Madie Anderson SOPH

Honorable Mention: Keetyn Townsley, 8th

Anderson went 17-8 in the circle this year, with a 1.84 ERA, striking out 290 in 163.1 innings pitched.

Townsley, just an 8th grader, batted .349, driving in nine runs.

Congrats to our area softball teams on great seasons.

The full lists can be found HERE.

Mount Pleasant senior Anni Liechty was named 2nd Team All-State and 1st Team All Southeast Region by the IGCA, yesterday. Liechty hit .361 with four homers and 42 RBI this summer. Her coach, Troy Mears, was named the Coach of the Year in the Southeast Region as well. #iahssb — Nathan Bloechl (@NathanBloechl) August 1, 2019

Baseball:

Action continued on from Principal Park in Des Moines yesterday, with Class 4A taking the diamond.

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. 7, Southeast Polk 0

Johnston 6, Ankeny 0

Urbandale 3, Epworth, Western Dubuque 0

Iowa City, West 6, Pleasant Valley 3

Today’s schedule:

Class 1A:

#1 Newman Catholic, Mason City (36-3) vs. #4 Don Bosco, Gilbertville (29-4)

#2 Alburnett (33-5) vs. #6 St. Mary’s, Remsen (27-7)

Class 2A:

#2 Van Meter (32-3) vs. #6 West Sioux, Hawarden (22-5)

#1 North Linn, Troy Mills (39-5) vs. #5 Des Moines Christian (29-8)

Football:

The New London football team will continue — at least until tomorrow — to search for a Week Zero game to open up their 2019 campaign.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to open play against Clarinda Academy — who subsequently dropped their program.

New London officials had been in touch with East Mills for a game that week, but East Mills informed them yesterday they will be playing Audubon that week, now.

If they cannot find an opponent for Week Zero, Tiger officials informed me that they will only be playing an 8-game schedule.

The Tigers are coming off a season in which they were crowned 8-man State Champions, defeating Rockford 50-14 in the state title game.

New Look for IMS:

Iowa Mennonite School is no longer. The school announced in a release earlier this week that will be rebranding as the Hillcrest Academy Ravens.

They’ll still compete in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, but made the move to “to be accessible to our entire community” per Principal Dwight Gingerich.

The school will remain using the same colors, burgundy, black and gold.

The full release can be found HERE.