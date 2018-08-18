SPORTS AUGUST 18, 2018

The 2018 Iowa High School football season opened on Friday night with some week zero 8 man football games. Some KILJ area teams had games. A game you heard on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com saw Waco travel to Janesville and scored a come from behind 25-14 win over the Wildcats. Three big plays by WACO proved to be the difference in their win.

The first half was dominated by the home Wildcats, but they only had seven points to show for their efforts, while holding the Warriors to a negative-one yard rushing and 12 yards passing.

Then WACO began to make the big plays. The first came with four minutes remaining in the first half after Janesville pinned the Warriors down on the 2-yard line.

WACO quarterback Nik Coble set up to pass in the end zone and launched a high, arcing shot that Colton Horak took in stride and outran the defense for a 78-yard pitch-and-catch. A two-point run by Elijah McGohan put the Warriors in the lead.

WACO stunned the Wildcats again on the opening drive of the second half with a 36-yard run on a fake punt. Two plays later, the Warriors owned a 16-7 lead.

Janesville had a shot to take the lead late in the fourth, but penalties squelched that threat, and the Warriors used their third big play — a 36-yard pass connection to set up their final touchdown.

Winfield Mt. Union played their 1st 8 man game ever, they fell to Springville on the road by a score of 52-28.

5th ranked Lone Tree was upset by Midland-Wyoming by a score of 50-47.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their 1st volleyball poll of the season with several KILJ area teams in the rankings. Class 1A has Holy Trinity Catholic ranked #4, Janesville is #1. Class 2A Grundy Center is ranked #1. Class 3A has Carroll Kuemper #1. Class 4A shows Fairfield in the 13th spot and Ft. Madison is ranked 15th, Dubuque Wahlert is #1. In Class 5A Ankeny Centennial is #1.

The 2018 Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll has been announced by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Iowa Wesleyan was tabbed to finish eighth after receiving 20 points in the poll.

Westminster College took the top spot with a total of 78 points and six first place votes. The Blue Jays won the SLIAC Conference title last season after going 21-11 overall and 16-2 in league play. They return all but one starter from last year’s squad.

The Tigers will look to improve on last season’s finish as BJ Wagy enters her fifth season at the helm. Iowa Wesleyan returns five starters.

Iowa Wesleyan will open their season in two weeks from. They will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois to compete in the Illinois College Invitational. They will open up day one against Grinnell College (6pm) and Illinois College (8pm) on August 31st, and wrap up the tournament on September 1st with matches against Knox College (10am) and Anderson University in Indiana (12pm).

Winfield Mt. Union Junior High Football players need to come to the weight room on Monday the 20th at 3:30 to get equipment. Practice will be at 4:15. There will be a parents meeting at 6:00 on Tuesday in the cafeteria.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade football team has announced when they will begin practice. Practice begins on Monday, August 20th. Practice start time is when the player should be on the field ready to practice, so please plan accordingly.

Before players can participate in practice they will need to have a completed physical, a filled out concussion form and they will also eventually need a filled out consent form. On the first day of practice they will be getting helmets and shoulder pads. Coach Batty will be at Maple Leaf before practice to do this with players who arrive early, other players will get theirs after practice.

First week Practice schedule: Week of August 20th – 25th

Monday: 4-5:30 (Helmets/shorts, we should be done with most players at 5:00 if they already have equipment)

Tuesday: No Practice/back to school night at Middle School and High School

Wednesday: 4:00 – 5:00 (Helmets/shorts)

Thursday: 4:00 – 5:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts)

Friday: 4:00 – 5:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts)

Saturday: 9:00 – 10:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts) (Practices on Saturdays and during Threshers will be excused if the player talks to us ahead of time)

A parents meeting will be held some time before the first game.

The Southeast Iowa Avalanche baseball team is holding a try out for kids 13 & under at the Mt Pleasant Little League field on Sunday @ 4:00 for the spring 2019 competition . If you have any questions please call 319-931-8718.