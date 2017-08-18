SPORTS AUGUST 18, 2017

SPORTS AUGUST 18, 2017

The Waco Warriors football team fell in their season opener to Victor-HLV by a score of 67-20. HLV jumped out to a 25-6 1st quarter lead and extended it to 47-12 by halftime. Waco goes to Twin Cedars August 25th for their next game.

Tonight the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the player’s night at Maple Leaf Complex. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.

The event begins at 6:30 P.M. with the Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club serving meals

At 7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

At 7:40 P.M. the 9th grade MP football team will have a controlled scrimmage against the Ottumwa freshman at the North End of Evans Field and the JV teams of both schools will be scrimmaging at the South End.

At 8:00 P.M. The Varsity teams of each school will then use the full field for a controlled scrimmage.

The Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa brings you the Shottenkirk.com Sprint Invaders this Friday night for the second and final time for 2017. The night’s action is being presented by KILJ AM & FM Radio. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, hot laps at 7 PM, and racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $15, seniors (60+) $14, students (11-17) $8, and kids 10 & under FREE!! Pit passes are $30, age 7-13 $20, ages 4-6 $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

Dan Henderson State Conservation officer in Henry County wants to remind you that the fall hunter safety class will be held September 16Th Contact the conservation department and let them know you plan to attend.

The East Lake Challenge frizzbee golf tournament will be held tomorrow at East Lake Park. This is a $500 added cash B-tier professional and amateur event. Airport Road Winery will have lunch available at the course. Also on Sunday the Tiger Den tournament will play at the Iowa Wesleyan University and Oakland Mills courses. Two big days of Disc Golfing in this weekend in Mt. Pleasant!!! All are welcome!!! Sign up is at 8:00 am for both tournaments.

The City of Mt. Pleasant has announced that the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center’s last day of the swimming season is scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. If they run into staffing issues it may close earlier.