SPORTS AUGUST 17, 2018

The 2018 high school football season begins tonight in the State of Iowa. There are a number of 8 man football games scheduled to be played in what is termed as week zero. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the WACO at Janesville game beginning at 6:30 pm with the pre-game show. We also will give you score updates on the Winfield Mt. Union at Springville game that will be the first ever 8 man football contest for the Wolves.

Here is the schedule of the rest of week zero games:

Lone Tree at Midland, Wyoming ( (ND))

Colo-Nesco at H-L-V, Victor ( (ND))

Iowa Valley, Marengo at Collins-Maxwell ( (ND))

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center at Montezuma ( (ND))

Twin Cedars, Bussey at English Valleys, North English ( (ND))

Colo-Nesco at H-L-V, Victor ( (ND))

Mt. Pleasant High School Fall Meet the Players Night will be held tonight, here is the schedule released by the MPHS athletic department.

6:00 P.M. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. West Burlington

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. West Burlington

Two Mt. Pleasant Panther Cross Country teams have some state ranked runners heading into the 2018 season. Junior Abby Ryon is the 12th ranked runner in 3A girls. Cody Mertens is the 3rd ranked runner in Class 3A boys cross country. Dubuque Wahlert tops the 3A girl’s team rankings and Gilbert is the #1 ranked 3A boys team. In Class 2A from Mediapolis Allison Renfro is ranked 12th and Danville-New London’s Lexi Brown is ranked 20th, Alyssa Pfadenhauer is 28th the Tiger girls’ team is ranked 12th. Class 2A girl’s rankings are topped by Mid Prairie and the 2A boy’s top ranked team is George Little-Rock. Class 1A girls #1 ranked team is Hudson and the 1A boys #1 is Madrid. Class 4A girls #1 is Johnston and the Class 4A boys top ranked team is West Des Moines Dowling.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released the 2018 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches poll. Iowa Wesleyan was selected to finish fifth in the conference after ending the 2017 season with ten wins and third place in the standings.

Webster University was tabbed as the favorites after receiving 68 points and three first place votes in the poll. The Gorloks return 22 players and 10 starters from the team that finished 7-0-2 in SLIAC play a season ago.

Iowa Wesleyan received a total of 54 points and one first place vote from the coaches. The Tigers ended the 2017 season with an overall record of 10-7-2 and went 6-2-1 in conference play. Head coach, Tony Odorisio and 35 players, which includes six starters, will look to improve on their most successful season since joining the SLIAC.

Iowa Wesleyan’s 2018 campaign will begin on September 1st when they travel to Central College for a 5pm match in Pella, Iowa. The Tigers home opener will be on Sunday, September 9th against Coe College at 1pm.

Winfield Mt. Union Junior High Football players need to come to the weight room on Monday the 20th at 3:30 to get equipment. Practice will be at 4:15. There will be a parents meeting at 6:00 on Tuesday in the cafeteria.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade football team has announced when they will begin practice. Practice begins on Monday, August 20th. Practice start time is when the player should be on the field ready to practice, so please plan accordingly.

Before players can participate in practice they will need to have a completed physical, a filled out concussion form and they will also eventually need a filled out consent form. On the first day of practice they will be getting helmets and shoulder pads. Coach Batty will be at Maple Leaf before practice to do this with players who arrive early, other players will get theirs after practice.

First week Practice schedule: Week of August 20th – 25th

Monday: 4-5:30 (Helmets/shorts, we should be done with most players at 5:00 if they already have equipment)

Tuesday: No Practice/back to school night at Middle School and High School

Wednesday: 4:00 – 5:00 (Helmets/shorts)

Thursday: 4:00 – 5:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts)

Friday: 4:00 – 5:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts)

Saturday: 9:00 – 10:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts) (Practices on Saturdays and during Threshers will be excused if the player talks to us ahead of time)

A parents meeting will be held some time before the first game.

The Southeast Iowa Avalanche baseball team is holding a try out for kids 13 & under at the Mt Pleasant Little League field on Sunday @ 4:00 for the spring 2019 competition . If you have any questions please call 319-931-8718.