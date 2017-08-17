SPORTS AUGUST 17, 2017

KILJ radio will begin our fall football broadcast schedule tonight with the WACO Warriors as we broadcast their home season opener against the HLV Warriors. Waco had a 3-6 won loss record last year, in their 1st year of 8 man football. Looking at some of the leading returning lettermen, Wyatt Harbison will return as quarterback for the Warriors completing 48% of his passes last year for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns. Colton Horak rushed for a team high 1,131 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 550 yards of receiving production, he will miss the 1st two games of the season. HLV returns 7 starters from last years team that made it to the playoffs. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 pm.

The pre-season ranking of Iowa high school girls and boys cross country teams has been announced. For the GIRLS the 4A leader is Johnston, Class 3A #1 team is Sioux City Heelan, Ft. Madison is listed as a team to watch. Class 2A is topped by Monticello and Class 1A by Elkader Central, Pekin is ranked 5th.

The BOYS large school Class 4A has Pleasant Valley ranked #1. In Class 3A the Mt. Pleasant Panthers are ranked 12th, Mt. Vernon-Lisbon is #1. Class 2A is led by Mid Prairie, Class 1A topped by Nodaway Valley, Pekin is ranked 6th.

Dan Henderson State Conservation officer in Henry County wants to remind you that the fall hunter safety class will be held September 16Th Contact the conservation department and let them know you plan to attend.

The East Lake Challenge frizzbee golf tournament will be held this Saturday the 19th at East Lake Park. $500 added cash B-tier professional and amateur event. Airport Road Winery will have lunch available at the course. Also on Sunday the 20th. The Tiger Den tournament will play at the Iowa Wesleyan University and Oakland Mills courses. Two big days of Disc Golfing in this weekend in Mt. Pleasant!!! All are welcome!!! Sign up is at 8:00 am for both tournaments.

Former Danville High School and Iowa Hawkeye softball standout Rachel West has been hired by the University of Iowa to serve as an assistant coach. West graduated from Danville High School in 2005 and then from Iowa in 2009 after playing in 202 games for the Hawks. Rachel recently has been working as a personal trainer and cross fit trainer. Her responsibilities at Iowa will include working with the slap hitters and the outfielders.

On Friday August 18th the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the player’s night. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. Ottumwa (North End) / JV MP vs. Ottumwa (South End)

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa

The Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa brings you the Shottenkirk.com Sprint Invaders this Friday night for the second and final time for 2017. The night’s action is being presented by KILJ AM & FM Radio.

Gates will open at 5:30 PM, hot laps at 7 PM, and racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $15, seniors (60+) $14, students (11-17) $8, and kids 10 & under FREE!! Pit passes are $30, age 7-13 $20, ages 4-6 $10, and ages 3 & under $3.