SPORTS AUGUST 16, 2018

New London Softball head coach Duane Blint has submitted his letter of resignation. He’s been a part of the program for 15 years, first as an assistant coach under Troy Mears then as co-head coach with Paula Bliven and spent the past 2 seasons as head coach. He’s racked up a 150-54 record in 6 seasons as a head coach and was part of all 6 trips the Tigers made to the state tournament. Blint’s letter of resignation will be processed at the New London school board meeting on Monday.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade football team has announced when they will begin practice. Practice begins on Monday, August 20th. Practice start time is when the player should be on the field ready to practice, so please plan accordingly. Before players can participate in practice they will need to have a completed physical, a filled out concussion form and they will also eventually need a filled out consent form. On the first day of practice they will be getting helmets and shoulder pads. Coach Batty will be at Maple Leaf before practice to do this with players who arrive early, other players will get theirs after practice.

First week Practice schedule: Week of August 20th – 25th

Monday: 4-5:30 (Helmets/shorts, we should be done with most players at 5:00 if they already have equipment)

Tuesday: No Practice/back to school night at Middle School and High School

Wednesday: 4:00 – 5:00 (Helmets/shorts)

Thursday: 4:00 – 5:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts)

Friday: 4:00 – 5:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts)

Saturday: 9:00 – 10:30 (Helmets/shoulder pads/shorts) (Practices on Saturdays and during Threshers will be excused if the player talks to us ahead of time)

A parents meeting will be held some time before the first game.

WMU “Meet the Fall Players” will be held at 6:00 tonight. Meal provided by Big Red Pride at 5:30. Adult Activity Passes will be available for sale. If you have pre-purchased an Adult or Elementary Pass they will be ready for pickup at that time. Each coach will meet with the parents after the introductions are concluded. You will be able to sign up to volunteer in the concession stands also.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has released the 2018 Women’s Soccer Coaches Poll. Iowa Wesleyan University was picked eighth in the poll after finishing the 2017 season with three wins on the year. Webster University earned the top spot with a total of 80 points and eight of the ten first place votes. The Gorloks are coming off back to back NCAA Tournament Appearances and return six starters. Iowa Wesleyan’s first contest will be on August 28th when they take on Faith Baptist Bible College in an exhibition match. The first regular season match will be on September 2nd at 3pm in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

The Southeast Iowa Avalanche baseball team is holding a try out for kids 13 & under at the Mt Pleasant Little League field on Sunday @ 4:00 for the spring 2019 competition . If you have any questions please call 319-931-8718.

The 2018 high school football season begins Friday night in the State of Iowa. There are a number of 8 man football games scheduled to be played in what is termed as week zero. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the WACO at Janesville game beginning at 6:30 pm with the pre-game show. We also will give you score updates on the Winfield Mt. Union at Springville game that will be the first ever 8 man football contest for the Wolves.

Here is the schedule of the rest of week zero games:

Lone Tree at Midland, Wyoming ( (ND))

Colo-Nesco at H-L-V, Victor ( (ND))

Iowa Valley, Marengo at Collins-Maxwell ( (ND))

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center at Montezuma ( (ND))

Twin Cedars, Bussey at English Valleys, North English ( (ND))

Colo-Nesco at H-L-V, Victor ( (ND))

Mt. Pleasant High School Fall Meet the Players Night will be held tomorrow night, here is the schedule released by the MPHS athletic department.

6:00 P.M. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. West Burlington

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. West Burlington