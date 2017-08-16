SPORTS AUGUST 16, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther Cross Country teams began their workouts Monday. Panther boys’ team is coached by Mitch Anderson. Colten Mertens and Kyle Vanderham lead the returning lettermen. Kade Warner, Drake Snavely and Dakota Triska are some of the newcomers that will move up to varsity. There will be just one home meet for the Panthers this season that will be the Panther Invitational on September 19th. The opening meet will be August 29th at Williamsburg. We have an interview with Coach Anderson on our “Sportscast” for today on our website kilj.com local sports.

Dan Henderson State Conservation officer in Henry County wants to remind Iowans they will have the opportunity to participate in a special teal-only season that is timed to take advantage of the peak migration of teal through Iowa September 2nd thru the 10th. Although all teal species are legal during this special season, blue-winged teal will be, by far, the most prevalent in Iowa.

Blue wings are a common nester throughout the prairie pothole region of North America and the second most abundant duck. The mallard is number one. Blue-winged teal are also Iowa’s earliest migrating duck, leaving their nesting grounds in August and September.

KILJ radio will begin our fall football broadcast schedule with the WACO Warriors as we broadcast their home season opener tomorrow night against the HLV Warriors. Waco had a 3-6 won loss record last year, in their 1st year of 8 man football. Looking at some of the leading returning lettermen, Wyatt Harbison will return as quarterback for the Warriors completing 48% of his passes last year for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns. Colton Horak rushed for a team high 1,131 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 550 yards of receiving production. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 pm

The Big Ten Conference has announced their pre-season all conference volleyball selections. Included in that group is former Holy Trinity Catholic standout Mikaela Foecke, she was a unanimous selection to the 1st team. Foecke is a junior on this year’s Nebraska Cornhusker team that has been predicted to finish 2nd in the Big Ten Conference race.

The East Lake Challenge frizzbee golf tournament will be held this Saturday the 19th at East Lake Park. $500 added cash B-tier professional and amateur event. Airport Road Winery will have lunch available at the course. Also on Sunday the 20th. The Tiger Den tournament will play at the Iowa Wesleyan University and Oakland Mills courses. Two big days of Disc Golfing in this weekend in Mt. Pleasant!!! All are welcome!!! Sign up is at 8:00 am for both tournaments.

On Friday August 18th the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the player’s night. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. Ottumwa (North End) / JV MP vs. Ottumwa (South End)

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa

The City of Mt. Pleasant has announced that the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center’s last day of the swimming season is scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. If they run into staffing issues it may close earlier.