SPORTS AUGUST 15, 2018

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the results of the 2018 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish seventh in both polls.

Greenville took the top spot on the men’s side, picking up six of the nine first place votes. They had 60 total points in the poll after winning the SLIAC Championships for the past two years.

Iowa Wesleyan will look to make strides up the standings as they begin their first season of competition under head coach, Chris Creal. The Tigers earned 20 points in the poll and will expect freshman, Joel Amor, senior Matt Klundt, and junior Pedro Palomo to be the team leaders..

On the women’s side, Webster University is picked to finish in first place after receiving six first place votes. The Gorloks received 62 points in the poll after winning last year’s SLIAC Championship.

Creal and the Tigers are slated for seventh place after receiving 25 points in the coaches poll. Iowa Wesleyan’s roster is made up of all freshman in this first season of competition since relaunching the program. Sierra Howardson, Lindsey Johnson, and Allison Morris will be able make an impact right away.

Howardson of Ft. Madison high School was a four time State qualifier and earned multiple All-District and All-Conference honors during her high school career. Johnston also brings All-Conference honors from high school.

The Iowa Wesleyan cross country teams will kick off the season on August 31, 2018, when they compete in the Bill Baxton Invitation in Indianola, Iowa.

The Nebraska volleyball team has won two Big Ten titles in a row, and despite the loss of four starters from last year’s team, NU has been given the benefit of the doubt by conference coaches to make it three in a row.

The Huskers, ranked No. 2 in the nation in the preseason coaches poll, are the pick to win the Big Ten according to a vote of league coaches released Tuesday. In addition, NU’s senior captains, outside hitter Mikaela Foecke former Holy Trinity Catholic Crusader and libero Kenzie Maloney, made the 14-player preseason All-Big Ten team.

Wisconsin was picked as league runner-up followed by Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois.

Foecke, one of six unanimous picks for the preseason team, was named a second-team All-American as a junior and shared the final four’s Most Outstanding Player honor with former Husker setter Kelly Hunter. Foecke led the team in kills (441) and aces (39) in her first season playing all six rotations.

The Southeast Iowa Avalanche baseball team is holding a try out for kids 13 & under at the Mt Pleasant Little League field on Sunday @ 4:00 for the spring 2019 competition . If you have any questions please call 319-931-8718.

Oskaloosa High School senior-to-be Cole Henry, a 6-foot-9 forward, has committed to the Northern Iowa basketball team.

Henry joins Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s James Betz, Dubuque Senior’s Noah Carter and Cedar Falls’ Logan Wolf as part of Ben Jacobson’s 2019 recruiting class.

Henry was offered by UNI on July 30, and had offers from Florida Atlantic, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Air Force, Furman and American.

Henry helped lead the Oskaloosa Indians to a Class 3A state runner-up finish this past March as the Indians dropped a 66-62 decision to Glenwood.