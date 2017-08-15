SPORTS AUGUST 15, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther Cross Country teams began their workouts yesterday. Panther girl’s team is coaches by Lyle Murray and the boy’s team by Mitch Anderson. There will be just one home meet for the Panthers this season that will be the Panther Invitational on September 19th. The opening meet will be August 29th at Williamsburg. We have an interview with Coach Murray on our “Sportscast” for today on our website kilj.com local sports.

The City of Mt. Pleasant has announced that the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center’s last day of the swimming season is scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. If they run into staffing issues it may close earlier.

The men’s basketball team at the University of Iowa finished up their European tour with an undefeated 4-0 record after beating Vicenza All-Stars 88-49. Tyler Cook and Luka Garza each had double-doubles. The Hawk players and coaches will stay in Venice, Italy for the next couple of days to do some site seeing.

Henry County Conservation officer Dan Henderson wants to remind you that there are some hunting seasons that open early September. Mourning Dove season opens September 1st, then on September 2nd the rabbit and squirrel season opens. All this information can be found in the hunting and fishing booklets available at Big Creek Outdoor Supply.