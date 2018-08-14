SPORTS AUGUST 14, 2018

Oskaloosa High School senior-to-be Cole Henry, a 6-foot-9 forward, has committed to the Northern Iowa basketball team.

Henry joins Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s James Betz, Dubuque Senior’s Noah Carter and Cedar Falls’ Logan Wolf as part of Ben Jacobson’s 2019 recruiting class.

Henry was offered by UNI on July 30, and had offers from Florida Atlantic, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Air Force, Furman and American.

Henry helped lead the Oskaloosa Indians to a Class 3A state runner-up finish this past March as the Indians dropped a 66-62 decision to Glenwood.

Mt. Pleasant High School Fall Meet the Players Night Friday, August 17th 2018

6:00 P.M. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. West Burlington

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. West Burlington

Winfield Mt. Union is hosting a Meet the Players Night August 16th at 6:00 pm @ the Football Field

Free meal provided by Big Red Pride @ 5:30.