Sports, August 13th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Football:

The WACO Warrior football team is primed to make a run at the 8-man District 4 title this year, head coach Chad Edeker believes.

The Warriors return senior quarterback Nik Coble — who starred for the Mount Pleasant baseball team this summer — and several other key cogs from last year’s 6-3 team.

Coble threw for 17 touchdowns last year and will look to continue his growth as a passer as he enters his senior season.

Missing from this year’s team will be all everything Colton Horak, who rushed for 1,190 yards last season scoring 20 times on the ground.

Horak was also the team’s leading receiver with 624 yards receiving and 10 more scores.

Filling his shoes will be tough, but Elijah McGohan, last year’s second leading rusher returns to the Warriors this fall.

Other returning starters include:

Jaden Williams

Drew Kissell

Jalen Collins

Braden Hammond

Gabe Reichenbach

Brody Hesser

Overall, WACO has ten returning letter winners as well.

Head Coach Chad Edeker is in his 19th season, compiling a record of 118-66 along the way.

Edeker believes that this year the strength of the team will be in their senior leadership; the Warriors return seven senior starters.

Also, this year’s team has the highest participation levels in “several years” per Edeker.

He believes those numbers will help create a lot of competition in practice.

WACO will begin their season on the road at North Shelby on August 30th at 7:00 p.m. Their home opener will be on September 6th against Janesville.

Iowa receiver Oliver Martin is waiting for the NCAA to decide if he can see the field this season.

The Iowa City native and former Iowa City West star transferred to Iowa from Michigan after spring drills.

He played appeared in all 13 games for the Wolverines and has applied for immediate eligibility.

Martin explained to local media that the move was one to get him back closer to home.

“I’m happy to be here, I think there’s a lot of opportunity here” Martin told reporters at the Hawkeyes Media Day last week.

“I’ve fit in really well with the guys, so I’m just glad to be here.”

Martin is stuck in a bit of limbo as his teammates begin practicing. Martin is preaching patience.

“It makes me anxious knowing that it could either way” Martin explained. “I just know it’s out of my hands at this point.”

Martin racked up over 1200 yards receiving as senior at Iowa City West, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Iowa is now in full scale preparation for their home and season opener versus Miami of Ohio on August 31st.

Association News:

Could changes be coming to the classification system in high schools in Iowa? Well, 26 schools have submitted resolutions to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The purpose of those schools is for both boards to “convene a committee to seriously evaluate the competitive needs of students and schools to experience success and the inequities inherent in a system based solely on enrollment size without consideration of family and community capacity for support and make a recommendations to a joint board of both associations to resolve this issue in the 2019-20 school year.”

The committee has been tasked with studying and reviewing the organization’s sport classification structure and submit possible recommendations to the IHSAA’s Board of Control.

The IHSAA sets enrollment-based classifications for postseason competition in 10 of its 11 sports.

Football is the only activity with regular season scheduling and districting determined by IHSAA classifications.

The Classification Committee last met in 2017.