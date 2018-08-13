SPORTS AUGUST 13, 2018

Mark Kimzey, of Mt. Pleasant, was inducted into the Iowa Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 11, at the Iowa Amateur Boxing Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Presentation at the Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown, Iowa. Kimzey was cited for his 23 years as an amateur boxing official and referee, as well as the same number of years as the association’s Secretary/Treasurer and Executive Director. Kimzey will continue in all his capacities to continue to promote amatuer boxing.

High school football teams in Iowa who open the season on Friday August 24th got to put on the pads and have contact Saturday. The MPHS football team has pretty good numbers out for varsity football this year with a senior class that has 17 young men out. Head coach Shawn Striegel also welcomed 8 players from Danville High School to the Panther team, Danville is sharing their football program with Mt. Pleasant and the young men have shown not only athletic talent but good determination as they make the trip from Danville to Mt. Pleasant for practice each day.

Mt. Pleasant High School will host a meet the player’s night for the fall sports teams this Friday night August 17th. The MP Booster Club will serve a meal beforehand and then fall sports teams and coaches will be introduced and cheerleaders. Then the Panther football team will have a controlled scrimmage against West Burlington-Notre Dame. During the meet the players program the Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the newly surfaced Maple Leaf Athletic Complex parking lot. There will be some special give aways to fans in attendance.

Winfield Mt. Union Community School is going to conduct a free concussion screening today from 1:00-4:00 pm, it will be available to all W-MU 7-12 student athletes. Permission forms and information can be picked up at the main office. Students should have parent permission before participating.

Winfield Mt. Union is hosting a Meet the Players Night August 16th at 6:00 pm @ the Football Field

Free meal provided by Big Red Pride @ 5:30.

Dan Henderson the State Conservation officer for S.E. Iowa wants to remind hunters that the new hunting season information pamphlets are now available, you may pick one up at Big Creek Outdoor Products or at Walmart.

As Kirk Ferentz begins his 20th season as the Iowa head football coach he finds his team short handed going into the opener against Northern Illinois. Offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson have been suspended for the opener along with defensive linemen Brady Reiff and Cedric Lattimore.

Missing both starting tackles will be a problem for an Iowa offense that must go against a Northern Illinois defensive line that is known for making big plays.

Even with those challenges Ferentz still says this is his favorite time of the season, make sure you tune to KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com for Hawkeye Football game coverage.

The Drake University football team has an experienced team heading into the season. The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-4 record in 2017 and a second place finish in the Pioneer Football League race.

Drake coach Rick Fox says there is added depth this season on his team and that is going to make them better.

The Bulldogs open at home on September first against William Jewell.

Former Mt. Pleasant Panther Kieran Kohorst is a freshman on the Drake Football team but will be setting this season out as a redshirt so he can recover from some injuries to his knee and shoulder.

The roars were unlike anything Brooks Koepka had ever heard, and he knew exactly what they meant.

They got louder for each birdie by Tiger Woods that moved him closer to the lead Sunday in the PGA Championship,

“We knew what was going on,” he said. “It’s pretty obvious when Tiger makes a birdie. Everybody on the golf course cheers for him.”

Amid relentless pandemonium, Koepka ran off three straight birdies to end the front nine and seize control. When he was tied with Adam Scott through 14 holes, with Woods one shot behind, he delivered back-to-back birdies.

He closed with a 4-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Woods and took his place among the elite in golf. Koepka became the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year, joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.