Sports, August 12th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Football:

The New London Tiger football has found themselves a Week Zero game, Tiger officials announced.

New London will travel to Williams Bay, Wisconsin — right on the borders of Lake Geneva to take on Williams Bay High School on Saturday, August 25th.

New London, last year’s 8-man state champions, will look to start their season with a bang against Williams Bay who started their transition to 8-man football after low participation numbers in 2017 forced them to close down their program.

New London returns 2018 IFCA State Coach of the Year in 8-man in Mark McSorely. McSorely, a 1992 graduate of New London, guided the Tigers to the state championship in their first year as an 8-man program.

Over the last two years as head coach, McSorely has gone 18-4 with the state championship to boot.

The Tigers return several key contributors from last year’s state title winning team, including running backs Jordan Johnson and Shae Summerfield, as well as defensive lineman Gavin Holmes and Caydin Wahls.

The game will kick-off at 5:00 p.m. on the 24th from Williams Bay High School.

The Iowa Hawkeye football team hosted media day Friday in Iowa City as they begin prep work for the 2019 season.

Coach Kirk Ferentz says it’s exciting to get a new start every year.

“It feels like we are back into a football mode. It doesn’t matter what year it is –you always have that excitement as the season approaches and come. So, it’s great to be back in camp with everybody,” Ferentz said.

Iowa is ranked 19th in the preseason poll of the coaches and Ferentz was asked if the team is aware of that ranking.

“[I] have a really bad record of predicting stuff” Ferentz laughed.

“Most of us kind of live in a closed environment.”

Iowa is coming off a 9-4 record that included a victory over Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.

The Hawkeyes open August 31st against Miami of Ohio — a game you can hear on KILJ-FM.

Baseball:

The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will play a regular season game in Dyersville, Iowa at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball movie, Field of Dreams, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Major League Baseball announced last week.

The event, titled “MLB at Field of Dreams”, will mark the first Major League game ever held at the fan-favorite movie location as well as in the State of Iowa.

Later this month, MLB will begin construction on a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the Dyersville site.

A pathway through a cornfield will take fans to the ballpark, which will overlook the famous movie location.

The right field wall will include windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark. Aspects of the ballpark’s design will pay homage to Chicago’s Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox from 1910-1990, including the shape of the outfield and bullpens beyond the center field fence.