SPORTS AUGUST 11, 2017

Lyle Murray and Mitch Anderson have announced the Mt. Pleasant girls and boys cross country teams will begin practices Monday August 14th at 650 am at East Lake Park.

On Friday August 18th the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the player’s night. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. Ottumwa (North End) / JV MP vs. Ottumwa (South End)

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa

The MPHS softball team held their awards banquet recently and named some special award winners. Leading the way was Bailey Johnson 1st team all conference, 1st team all district, 1st team all state, broke school record for walks in a season 34, broke school record for season batting average .512, tied school record for hit by pitches 7. She was named the varsity most valuable player.

Chi Glaha-1st team all conference, 1st team all district, 2nd team all-state, Class 4A State All Tournament Team, MPHS offensive award winner and tied school record for hits in a season 68.

Sarah Moffett was defensive player of the year. Makayla Cam-rookie of the year. Trinity Krabil-most improved player. Allison Buckert and Cali Liechty Panther awards. Abbie Liechty-coaches award. Samantha Broeker-JV MVP