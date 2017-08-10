SPORTS AUGUST 10, 2017

The Kid Captain program started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 232 nominations from five states. A Mt. Pleasant youth 12 year old Flynn Lanferman has been selected to be the “Kid Captain” for the Iowa vs Iowa State game on September 9th. “This year we have a great group of Kid Captains, all of whom have shown an incredible level of strength, courage, and determination while still being kids,” says Scott Turner, Executive Director of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “Every year I am amazed by the bravery and dedication these patients and their families exhibit, and they all fully represent why we are focused on changing kids’ lives. All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium this Saturday, August 12 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season. Let’s take a look at Flynn’s story. A persistent fever, mysterious bruising, and a stubborn nosebleed gave 3-year-old Flynn’s local pediatrician cause for concern. When results from blood tests came back, he had an ambulance waiting to transfer Flynn and his mom to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Once Flynn’s father arrived, they were told Flynn had leukemia. In the last nine years, Flynn has had three relapses of his leukemia. He has undergone years of chemotherapy, three bone marrow transplants, and he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. His most recent recovery has been going well, and he’s planning to start school here in Mt. Pleasant on August 23rd and join his classmates in 6th grade.

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team has announced their 2017-2018 schedule. The Hawks have 8 home meets for the Hawk fans to enjoy. November 17th is the 1st home date with the Iowa City Duals, North Dakota State, Buffalo and Iowa Central Community College will come to Carver Hawkeye Arena on that Friday. Iowa has Oklahoma State coming to town January 12th, the other tough matches are on the road. They go to Ohio State, and Penn State during January and go to Iowa State in February. The Big Ten Championships will be wrestled at Michigan State March 3rd and 4th, the NCAA championships are in Cleveland March 15th thru 17th.

Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that upon completion will wipe his record clean. He also has to attend DUI School, pay a $250 fine, and do 50 hours of community service as well as be on probation for 1 year.