SPORTS AUGUST 1, 2017

It’s time for fall sports camps to begin and next week fall sport practices will begin. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team that had an overall 3-6 record last season, begins their preseason camp tomorrow with Coach Shawn Striegel and his staff. The camp will run from 8-11 am, then in the afternoon from 1:30-3 pm the 5th thru 8th grade football teams will have workouts. Mt. Pleasant will open the varsity season on August 25th when they play a freshman-varsity double header at Clear Creek-Amana. You will once again hear all Panther games live on KILJ-FM 105.5 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard will return to the air this season. The show will run from 9:30-11 pm with scores and game reports from all around the state, the show will be produced by Radio Iowa Sports.

The Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team under the direction of Dave Streeter will open their season on August 24th at Ottumwa. Last year the Panthers were 15-16 overall and 4-4 in the conference, finishing 3rd in the league race.

The Cross Country teams will open up the 2017 season on the road at the Williamsburg Invitational August 29th. Lyle Murray will coach the girl’s squad and Mitch Anderson the boy’s team. The girl’s team will be led by Abby Ryon who is returning for her sophomore year, as a freshman she finished 39th at the State Meet.

The Mt. Pleasant High School boys cross country team finished 9th in the Class 3A division at the state meet in Ft. Dodge scoring 208 points, Cody Mertens is the leading returning letterman who was 16th at State.

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form.

Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.

Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to http://youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations/online-football-registrations/.

Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com.