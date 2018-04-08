SPORTS APRIL 9, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan baseball team squared off with Westminster College on the road this afternoon to finish out their three game series. After dropping two games Saturday, IW was hoping to come away with a win against the Blue Jays. The Tigers fell behind early and could not get enough offense going to overcome the deficit, leading to an 8-4 loss’Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on April 11th, when they take on Cornell College at 5 pm. IW’s record is now 6-20 overall and 0-11 in conference play.

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star games and Hall of Fame inductions took place on Saturday in Cedar Rapids. The KILJ area was well represented at the events. Winfield Mt. Union head girls basketball coach Mitch Wchs was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Kalynn Batey of the MPHS girls team played for the 4A/5A Grey team. Amber Buch of Fairfield played for the 4A/5A select white team. Michaeala Davis of Keokuk played on the 4A/5A white team. Anna Krehbiel of Central Lee played on the 3A Grfey team coached by Tony Sargent coach of Central Lee. Mackenzie Rogers of Mediapolis played on the 2A select team. Lexie Hartsock of Winfield Mt. Union and Kiana Miller of Waco played on the 1A white team.

Monday if weather permits is going to be a busy sports day. The MPHS girl’s golf team is scheduled to host a tri-angular with Burlington and Muscatine coming to the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club for action. The MPHS boy’s golf team is to play a dual at Keokuk on the Elks Fairview course. Fairfield will be coming to Mt. Pleasant to play MPHS in JV and varsity boys’ soccer on the East Lake Park Pitch. The MPHS JV and varsity girls’ soccer teams travel to Fairfield. M.P. boy’s tennis goes to Burlington Notre Dame. All these events are dependent on the weather.

Not even a nearly historic charge from Jordan Spieth was enough to beat Patrick Reed at the 2018 Masters. Reed won his first career major and first green jacket Sunday by shooting a one-under 71 in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, to bring his tournament-best total to 15 under. Reed will take home a $2 million paycheck.