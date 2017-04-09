SPORTS APRIL 9, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School tennis team finished 6th in the Ft. Madison Tournament Saturday scoring 3 points. The best finish for the Panthers was in #2 doubles with Shayann Walter and Erin Zihlman who finished 2nd.

Iowa Wesleyan University’s softball team traveled to Webster University in St. Louis for a conference double header. Wesleyan would drop the both games by scores of 3-0 and 9-0. The Tigers will be back in action today for the third day in a row. They host Robert Morris University-Springfield at 2 pm at Mapleleaf field.

The Iowa Wesleyan University baseball team opened the first of a three game weekend series against Webster University last night. IW held the lead into the late innings, but they were unable to maintain their lead and suffered a 4-3. Iowa Wesleyan moves to 9-17 overall and 3-9 in conference play this season. The Tigers will finish the series with Webster today with a double header starting at 1 pm.

Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia are tied for the lead in the Masters golf tournament as the field heads into the final day of play, they lead by 1 stroke.