SPORTS APRIL 8, 2018

Monday if weather permits is going to be a busy sports day. The MPHS girl’s golf team is scheduled to host a tri-angular with Burlington and Muscatine coming to the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club for action. The MPHS boy’s golf team is to play a dual at Keokuk on the Elks Fairview course. Fairfield will be coming to Mt. Pleasant to play MPHS in JV and varsity boys’ soccer on the East Lake Park Pitch. The MPHS JV and varsity girls’ soccer teams travel to Fairfield. M.P. boy’s tennis goes to Burlington Notre Dame. All these events are dependent on the weather.

Iowa Wesleyan baseball team traveled to Westminster College for a divisional St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest. Iowa Wesleyan held leads in both games, but they were unable to maintain the advantage and fell 9-8 in eight innings to open the day and suffered a 3-1 loss in game two. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action tomorrow at 1 pm to finish out the series against Westminster. They are now 6-19 overall and 0-10 in conference play.

Two of the most recognizable players in the sport of golf will walk to the first tee today to battle for the Masters Golf Tournament title. Patrick Reed at 14 under and Rory McIlroy, at 11 under, will be paired together to play their final round of the tournament, Ricky Fowler is 5 back of the leader.