SPORTS APRIL 8, 2017

The MPHS boys’ tennis team defeated Centerville Friday by a score of 5-4. Winning matches for the Panthers were: Ben Zihlman, Ethan Weber and Nick Sandeen. Doubles winners: Ben Zihlman and Ethan Weber, Quinn Lopreato and Nick Sandeen.

After a week of rescheduling due to weather, the Iowa Wesleyan University softball team was finally able to get some games in. The Tigers traveled to East Peoria, Illinois to take on Eureka College in a SLIAC double header Friday. IW split on the day, winning game one 2-1 and falling 0-4 in the second contest of the day. IW is now 6-10 overall and 3-1 in SLIAC play this season. Their next game will be today at 1 pm in St. Louis, Missouri. The Tigers will travel to Webster University for another SLIAC matchup.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in their fourth event of the spring season on Thursday. They participated in the Clarke University Spring Invite in Galena, Illinois. IW ended the day with a team score of 316, which was four strokes behind Loras College, to take second place for the second time this spring. Blake Forsythe had the top score in the field in the one day event. He shot a 73 on the day to take Medalist honors. Iowa Wesleyan had two other members finish in the top ten. Kiley Miller recorded a 78 to tie for seventh place, and Bo Vitale turned in a score of 79 to tie for ninth place. The next event for Iowa Wesleyan will be on Monday, April 10. They will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois to compete in the McNaughton Invitational hosted by Illinois College.

Iowa’s spring Wild Turkey hunting seasons begins this today April 8 with an Iowa youth only hunting season that covers two weekends and allows hunters younger than 16 when they buy the turkey license to participate. The reason for the season is to concentrate on the development of future hunters. They must hunt one on one with a mentor age 18 or older at all times and the mentor must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring seasons. No more than one youth for each licensed adult mentor and the mentor may not carry a bow or firearm. An unfilled youth license may be used in any other spring season. The season ends April 16.

SOUTHEAST IOWA FISHING REPORT

Hawthorn Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers along windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – No Report: As the water warms, try rubber worms or spinnerbaits along the shallows and around the jetties.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs in the shallows as the water warms.

Lake Sugema

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Black Crappie – No Report: Try live bait presentations at different depths as the water warms.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Use jerk baits or spinnerbaits in cedar tree piles as the water warms.

Ottumwa Park Pond East (Trout Pond)

Trout were stocked here on March 25th. Try jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler or in- line spinners.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.37 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shad or shrimp along windblown shorelines. White Crappie – Slow: Some anglers have been catching a few crappies around docks.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs in the shallows as the water warms.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.