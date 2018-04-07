SPORTS APRIL 7, 2018

The Saturday local sports schedule was a light one anyway and got lighter when the boy’s JV soccer tournament scheduled at Ft. Madison today was cancelled.

Monday if weather permits is going to be a busy sports day. The MPHS girl’s golf team is scheduled to host a tri-angular with Burlington and Muscatine coming to the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club for action. The MPHS boy’s golf team is to play a dual at Keokuk on the Elks Fairview course. Fairfield will be coming to Mt. Pleasant to play MPHS in JV and varsity boys’ soccer on the East Lake Park Pitch. The MPHS JV and varsity girls’ soccer teams travel to Fairfield. M.P. boy’s tennis goes to Burlington Notre Dame. All these events are dependent on the weather.

The Henry County Conservation Department has some up-coming events they hope you will participate in, Naturalist Cari Nicely wants to remind you about: Youth summer camps are now ONLINE for registration at mycountyparks.com. Click on Henry County and go to EVENTS for a full listing. All camps will be online registration only- no forms to be sent in OR checks to be mailed. It will be a SUPERHERO summer as we gear up to learn about Thor, the Hulk, Spiderman, and Antman to name a few as we do experiments, take hikes, and hunt for bugs. We even have 2 overnight camps planned. See mycountyparks for details such as dates and age restrictions.

The At the Park activity for youth and adults is on April 22nd 2:00 p.m. The Art of Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling, by Tom Milligan, actor. Celebrate Earth Day with Henry County Conservation! Taken from the Humanities, Iowa website this 45-minute presentation, Jay N. ‘Ding’ Darling visits with the audience, as an old friend, in his office at The Des Moines Register. Beginning with his early years in Sioux City where as a young boy where he became aware of the natural world around him while developing skills as an editorial cartoonist, he recalls his remarkable life journey…. Considered by many to be one of the most important members of the modern conservation movement in the first half of the 20th century, the impact of his work is still felt today.” This program is part of the Democracy and the Informed Citizen Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils, thanks to The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Preregistration appreciated, but not necessary. This free program will be held at the classroom at the Nature Center.

ACORN- for adults 18 years of age and older interested in conservation topics will meet April 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the classroom at the Nature Center. Migration Frustration- PowerPoint presentation by Danika Cox, Assistant Naturalist, followed by a fun hands-on board game! This also is a free program. SIGN-UP deadline is April 16th. Must have 10 people preregister to hold the program.