SPORTS APRIL 7, 2017

The M.P. Panther Varsity and J.V boy’s golf teams played at Washington

Mt. Pleasant and Washington tied at 157 after 4 scores were tallied, all scores were tied after the 5th score

Washington winson a tie breaker by 1 stroke decided by the 6th score.

These are the varsity scores:

Trace White 40

Jeff Cox 41

Trevor Mabeus 43

Riley Kempker 43

Jake Moffitt 45

Bailey Shelladay 46

Medalist for the match was Washington’s Dalton Myers with a 38.

Washington JV won over the Panthers 197-217

JV scorers

Jacob Feldman 48

Gavin Christner 53

Tom O’Conner 63

Jack Peiper 56

Brock Wilson 60

Nate Zaragoza 60

Medalist for Washington Dalton Myers with a 38.

Next meet is Monday at Keokuk.

MPHS varsity girls track team ran at Washington last night and won the team championship in the 9 team field with 166 points. Top finishers for the Panthers: Grace Bittle-shot put, Abbie Liechty-discus, Taylor Murray-1500 meter run, Allison Buckert-100 hurdles, Shuttle Hurdle relay-Maddie Williamson, Serenity Keomanivong, KaLynn Batey and Allison Buckert.

MPHS boys track team ran away with the team championship at the Washington relays, Panthers scored 224 points to top the 9 team field. Top finishers for MPHS: Zach Beason-Discus, Rylan Seberg-Long Jump, Jonathan Ita-High Jump, Jacob Stukerjuergen-800 meters, Logan Murray-1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run, Jake Lowe-110n high hurdles, 4×100 relay Brady Sartorius, Rylan Seberg, Keegan Rich, Jake Lowe. 4×200-Keegan Rich, Rylan Seberg, Brady Sartorius, Jonathan Ita. 4×400 relay-Zach Beason, Chase Lamm, Nolan Quade, Jonathan Ita. 4×800 relay-Cody Mertens, Ryan Hutchison, Kyle Vanderham, Jacob Stukerjuergen. Sprint medley relay-Cole Burns, Brady Sartorius, Jake Lowe, Rylan Seeberg. Shuttle hurdle relay-Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe.

Local Mt. Pleasant Middle School grappler Blaine Frazier did well this past weekend competing for Team Iowa Black at the Lee Pamulak Middle School National Duals. Blaine was awarded AAU gold all-American status by posting a 8-0 record with 6 pins. Frazier had wins over multiple state champions and placers from around the country. Team Iowa Black defeated Nebraska Red to earn the national MS championship.

The MPHS girl’s soccer team fell to Ottumwa 4-0 at East Lake Park Thursday, the JV won 3-0 over the Bulldogs.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in their fourth event of the spring season. They participated in the Clarke University Spring Invite in Galena, Illinois. IW ended the day with a team score of 316, which was four strokes behind Loras College, to take second place for the second time this spring.

Blake Forsythe had the top score in the field in the one day event. He shot a 73 on the day to take Medalist honors. Iowa Wesleyan had two other members finish in the top ten. Kiley Miller recorded a 78 to tie for seventh place, and Bo Vitale turned in a score of 79 to tie for ninth place.

The next event for Iowa Wesleyan will be on Monday, April 10. They will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois to compete in the McNaughton Invitational hosted by Illinois College.

Iowa’s spring Wild Turkey hunting seasons begins this Saturday April 8 with an Iowa youth only hunting season that covers two weekends and allows hunters younger than 16 when they buy the turkey license to participate. The reason for the season is to concentrate on the development of future hunters. They must hunt one on one with a mentor age 18 or older at all times and the mentor must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring seasons.

No more than one youth for each licensed adult mentor and the mentor may not carry a bow or firearm. An unfilled youth license may be used in any other spring season. The season ends April 16.

SOUTHEAST

Hawthorn Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers along windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – No Report: As the water warms, try rubber worms or spinnerbaits along the shallows and around the jetties.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs in the shallows as the water warms.

Lake Sugema

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Black Crappie – No Report: Try live bait presentations at different depths as the water warms.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Use jerk baits or spinnerbaits in cedar tree piles as the water warms.

Ottumwa Park Pond East (Trout Pond)

Trout were stocked here on March 25th. Try jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler or in- line spinners.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.37 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shad or shrimp along windblown shorelines. White Crappie – Slow: Some anglers have been catching a few crappies around docks.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs in the shallows as the water warms.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.